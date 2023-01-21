ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

abc10.com

Alleged mail thief busted in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — License plate readers and surveillance video helped put an alleged mail thief in Elk Grove behind bars, police announced Tuesday. Police launched their investigation on Jan. 4 after an attempted mail theft was reported at a cluster mailbox. Due to surveillance video, police said they were able to see the suspect trying to open the back of the mailboxes with a key, and they were also able to get the suspect vehicle's license plate.
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road.  According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for hatchet attack outside Yuba City grocery store

YUBA CITY, Calif. - A man was arrested for attacking a Raley’s employee with a hatchet Sunday morning, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Officers say they received multiple calls shortly before 6:45 a.m. that man was in the parking lot of the Raley's using a hatchet to damage a vehicle.
YUBA CITY, CA
ABC10

2 teenagers shot in barbershop in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Results in Two Fatalities

Fatal Traffic Accident on Auburn Boulevard Kills Driver and Pedestrian. A two-vehicle traffic accident in Citrus Heights occurred on the evening of January 22 and caused the death of one of the drivers and a pedestrian. The accident occurred along Auburn Boulevard close to Cobalt Way at about 7:45 p.m., according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The vehicles involved were an SUV and sedan, which collided after one of the drivers, who was reportedly speeding, struck the pedestrian.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County

(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police at the scene of barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - Deputies are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect in Fair Oaks.According to authorities, the male suspect is inside a home in the 7600 block of Southcliff Drive and is refusing to come out. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and may now be armed with a machete. No one besides the suspect is believed to be inside the house. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has not yet released any further details about the suspect or the ongoing situation.We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
FAIR OAKS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Accident Shuts Down Sacramento Interstate for Hours

Interstate-5 Near Airport Boulevard Shut Down Due to Serious Big Rig Accident. A big rig accident that shut down the interstate and backed up traffic occurred on January 23. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 southbound close to Airport Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. The crash happened when a big rig struck a sign pole on the freeway head-on.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged catalytic converter theft suspect caught red handed by West Sacramento police officer

WEST SACRAMENTO – A West Sacramento police officer had an up-close encounter with a suspected catalytic converter thief Sunday morning. Police say the officer was out on patrol when he noticed a suspicious person under a vehicle. Getting closer, the officer started hearing a saw. He then saw that the suspect was trying to cut off someone's catalytic converter. The officer started questioning the suspect, who initially claimed that he was just working on his car. However, police say the suspect eventually admitted that he was trying to steal the catalytic converter. Other catalytic converters were soon found in the suspect's car, police say. The suspect was arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Died in Hit-and-Run in Marysville

Hit-and-Run Accident on B Street Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A hit-and-run collision in Marysville recently caused the death of a minor female. The collision occurred along B Street, and police arrived after receiving a report about an injury accident that involved two minors, a boy and a girl. The vehicle believed to have struck the pair fled the scene and continued south on B Street.
MARYSVILLE, CA

