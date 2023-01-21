ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo police arrest wanted homicide fugitive

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A wanted FBI Safe Streets Fugitive and homicide suspect was arrested with weapons and drugs by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) Friday morning, Jan. 20.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 1100 block of East Abriendo Avenue noticed a suspicious man matching the description of an FBI Safe Streets fugitive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeZVf_0kM45B0P00

Officers identified the wanted suspect as Angelo Naranjo. During a search, police found a .38 caliber Special Revolver loaded with live ammunition, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Naranjo had a felony warrant for Homicide with a $250,000 bond and a misdemeanor warrant
for Carrying a Concealed Weapon with a $2,500 bond, both out of the Pueblo County
Sheriff’s Office.

He was transported to the Pueblo County Judicial Center and booked in on his warrants.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 13

Christine Martinez
4d ago

k you caught him,he will go to court and be out doing it again, look at that cop Rodriquez that was taking drugs into jail,they are just as bad anymore

Reply(1)
4
Izzy Marez
4d ago

what you going to do now put him in jail then just let him go like all the other murderers

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man allegedly threatens neighbors and officers with bat

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect after they allegedly threatened a neighbor and police with a baseball bat. At around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 CSPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Tremont Street between I-25 and North Nevada Avenue. When officers arrived they learned […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Crime up, personnel down in Pueblo

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 and accuses the sheriff of holding undocumented immigrants who have otherwise posted bond. Ronald Andert is accused of leading authorities on a chase through Teller County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters evacuated more than 100 residents after the apartment building lost power Monday. Residents...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Arrest caught on camera in Cripple Creek, suspect faces multiple felony charges

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is behind bars in Teller County facing multiple charges following an incident Sunday night in Cripple Creek. The Cripple Creek Police Department confirmed with 11 News that Ronald Andert was taken into custody at about 9:30 p.m. at the Gas N’ Roll across the street from the Wildwood Casino. The Cripple Creek Police Department adds the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Daily Record

Fremont County Sheriff: Man arrested on suspicion of assault

Donald Ray Clary, 58, failure to appear on charges of criminal impersonation, DUI. Steven Eugene Harvey, 47, failure to appear on charges of failing to register as a sex offender, harassment, driving with no insurance. Jacob G. Todd, 35, DUI. Kyle Landon Rooks, 29, third-degree assault, child abuse, domestic violence.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Armed robbery near Austin Bluffs and Dublin

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to an armed robbery in the night of Monday, Jan. 23. On Monday at around 10:05 p.m. CSPD officers were called to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Dublin Boulevard about an armed robbery. When officers arrived the suspect had already left […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Crime Stoppers discuss how citizens can prevent crime

(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Crime Stoppers will be discussing how the citizens of Colorado Springs can help fight and prevent crime in the community in a town hall Tuesday evening, Jan. 24. Following a recent uptick in violent crimes, the town hall is an effort to reduce crime levels. The public will be able to learn […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Zoo: Sign hit by gunfire twice, suspects unknown

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Vandalized by gunfire,” the Pueblo Zoo said its sign at the corner of Pueblo Boulevard and Goodnight Avenue was apparently hit for a second time. The Pueblo Zoo posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that it hopes to have the sign repaired soon, “in order to provide the community […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County deputies investigating counterfeit money

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for two men for an investigation into counterfeit money used at a Pueblo West business. If you have any information about either man, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 referencing counterfeit money. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service. Police weren't able to find The post Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo law enforcement addresses uptick in crime

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday in a joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo County. In attendance were officials from the Pueblo Police Department, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, and the Pueblo County District Attorney’s office who say they are committed to reducing crime. According to Pueblo Police Chief […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

How to spot and report human trafficking

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In a world that is becoming exponentially internal and self-focused, those fighting human trafficking say it’s time to look up. “Often people think trafficking is only happening over there, somewhere else,” said Jennisue Jessen, a human trafficking survivor. “Human trafficking is happening right here in Colorado Springs. We are blind to what […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy