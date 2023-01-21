Ghostburger satisfies Biden’s burger cravings

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Ghostburger sells quite a bit of hamburgers each week, but business has grown tremendously over the last few days.

“In two days, we’ve seen over 100% increase in sales for a typical Wednesday, Thursday,” said co-owner Josh Phillips.

The restaurant’s featured item is the “Ghostburger,” which this week has seen nearly 1,000 of the hamburgers sold.

“A Ghostburger is American cheese, onions, pickles, and spooky sauce. Spooky Sauce is our house special sauce,” Phillips said.

He credits the increased business to a take-out order called in Tuesday.

“‘I’d like to order some lunch. This is Joe Biden.,'” said employee Brittany Spaddy, who answered the phone. “I’m like, okay, okay. Cool, cool, cool, cool.'”

The president ordered lunch for himself and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

“It was two Ghostburgers. One with bacon, one without.,” said co-owner Kelly Phillips. “And two orders of crinkle-cut fries.”

“I’m like ‘have a good night.’ He’s like ‘hold up, how’s business?’ I’m like ‘business is good. Business is good,'” Spaddy said about the one-minute phone call with the president.

“First celebrity I can think of. Although here, we’re really a neighborhood restaurant. we think of everyone as a vip,” Pillips said.

But none bigger than who ordered lunch this week from this restaurant.

This is not the first time Phillips has served the president. He ordered food from their Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant in the Union Market District, on May 5, 2022.

