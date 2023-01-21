Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO