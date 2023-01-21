ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
BLUE GRASS, IA
KWQC

Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KEWANEE, IL
977wmoi.com

City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency

Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
HILLSDALE, IL
ourquadcities.com

MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized

Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?

Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCJJ

Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park

Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
IOWA CITY, IA
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
MISSOURI STATE
KBUR

Multiple animals die in barn fire

Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday

ROCK ISLAND, IL

