KWQC
Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
KWQC
One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
KWQC
City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth Declares Snow Emergency
Snow Emergency begins: Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023. Snow Emergency ends: Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. The City of Monmouth is alerting Monmouth residents that a SNOW EMERGENCY will be in effect for Midnight Wednesday January 25, 2023 UNTIL Noon Wednesday January 25, 2023. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON A “SNOW EMERGENCY” ROUTE NEED TO BE MOVED OFF THE ROUTE. This will facilitate snow plowing and removal on Snow Emergency Streets.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
KCJJ
Two squatters charged with living in abandoned trailer at Iowa City mobile home park
Iowa City Police say two squatters have been charged with Trespassing after they were found living in an abandoned trailer at an Iowa City mobile home park. The Forest View manufactured housing community on Laura Drive is being razed for future development. Police say they received a report just after 5am last Monday of three cars parked at one of the abandoned trailers, with the lights on inside.
KWQC
Senior Moments: Sandwich Generation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of Livwell Senior, Rhonda Halterman, discusses the term ‘sandwich generation’ and what that means for caregivers.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
KWQC
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
