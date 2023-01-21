Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
This Hidden Gem Restaurant in Delaware Always Has a Line Out the DoorTravel MavenWilmington, DE
Cooks Who Care Launches Break the Ice Nights, a Community Driven Charity Dinner SeriesMarilyn Johnson
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest
Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020
A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
NBC Philadelphia
SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside
Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired. The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor
Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
Contractor Ripped Off Philly Area Homeowners For $475K, Faces 300 Felonies: DA
A Collegeville contractor is accused of defrauding Philadelphia-area homeowners out of nearly half a million dollars, and is now charged with more than 300 felonies as a result, authorities say. Joseph Ford, the 53-year-old owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, sits in the Montgomery County lockup in lieu of a...
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia
A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway
An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies
WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members. They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them.
fox29.com
Man critically injured after being stabbed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man critically injured. Authorities say the stabbing occurred on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say a man, who is currently listed as a John Doe, was stabbed once in the right shoulder.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press
