Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Gunmen Try to Rob Corner Store in West Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows two gunmen attempting to rob a corner store in West Philadelphia before running off. The two masked men, one armed with a semiautomatic handgun and the other with a shotgun, entered a store along the 900 block of North 43rd Street back on January 18 at 6:54 p.m., police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest

Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Convicted of Raping Woman at Philadelphia's Love Park in 2020

A man has been convicted of raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park nearly three years ago. On Monday Quindell Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty to rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, recklessly endangering another person and aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside

Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired. The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor

Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Killed By Hit-Run SUV In Philadelphia

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The woman was struck by a silver SUV that continued east on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue at 5:37 p.m., ​officer Eric McLaurin said. She was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway

An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
