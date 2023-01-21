WILMINGTON, DE – A Wilmington Applebees restaurant was robbed by a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Monday night. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s located at 4301 Kirkwood Highway for a report of a robbery. “Upon arrival, it was determined that a male suspect entered the restaurant through the curbside pickup door and confronted an employee at the cash register,” DSP said in a statement. “The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register.” The worker complied with the suspect. The suspect fled The post Wilmington Applebees robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO