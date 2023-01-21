Read full article on original website
KTVL
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
philomathnews.com
City to put up safety fencing at Millpond Crossing
Eleven weeks after ordering Millpond Crossing’s developer to install construction fencing around excavated work sites within the local housing development, the Philomath City Council on Monday night decided to take the next step. Since MPC Builders has not complied with the order, the city will be putting up temporary...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED AFTER LITTERING AT CAMP SITE
One person was jailed and one was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the male and female transients, both age 35, were contacted at their camp which is along the multi-use path between Interstate 5 and the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Trash was scattered on the ground around their campsite, along with a very large amount of trash piled up around their tent. Officers estimated there to be about 7 large trash bags worth of debris and trash around the camp.
KVAL
Eugene Mayor: 'I am disturbed and devastated by the news out of Monterey Park'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis has released a statement regarding the Monterey Park shooting over the weekend in California. In her statement, she says she is "disturbed and devastated by the news" of the mass shooting and that her "heart is with the victims." She states that...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: Jan. 13-19, 2023
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kpic
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles
EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
kpic
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
philomathnews.com
Brad’s Blog: Notable news involving Oregon newspapers
Last week during a presentation at a Philomath Rotary Club meeting, I talked about the state of news from a business perspective —mostly my own experiences with the Philomath News but also what we’re seeing in the traditional newspaper industry. The Medford Mail Tribune surprised many of us...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Salem officers: Police
A witness said a person was shot and killed by Salem police in the area of Commercial Street Southeast Monday morning.
KVAL
Eugene Police Chief on Calif. shooting : 'Something like this should never happen'
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner has released a statement on social media regarding this weekend's mass shooting in the Los Angeles area. It was hard to hear the news about the mass shooting on Lunar New Year's Eve in a largely Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. We don’t know yet the motives of the shooter but something like this should never happen. When it does, our hearts break not only for those involved and their families, but also for what this does to damage that community’s peace and sense of safety, and the ripple effect in our own AAPI community. What I’d like you to know is we have our eyes on this, we are committed to learning what we can about what happened, and we will take any steps needed to ensure our community is safe.
klcc.org
Arrests made in West Eugene double-homicide
In an update to a story we reported on last week, two Eugene men have been arrested for a double homicide on the city’s west side. Eugene Police say 24-year-old Vaughn Pierre Derry Junior and 24-year-old Dejuan Debrail Stevens are now in custody. Both are charged with two counts of murder in the 1st degree, and one count of robbery in the 1st degree, from a violent incident last week.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle stop leads to arrest in Harney County
Harney County- On January 21, 2023 Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on HWY 20 in Harney County. During the stop Oregon State Police observed a firearm in possession of a known felon. After a Law Enforcement Data System check of the 38 year old male Cody Keith Cronin, 38. Cronin had a warrant for his arrest out of Yamhill County. Cronin was placed into custody without incident, and transported to the Harney County Jail where he was booked and lodged for a valid Yamhill County Warrant, and cited in lieu of custody for possession of a firearm by a felon.
philomathnews.com
Alsea Schools column: Hallway mural project completed
Fourth and fifth graders at Alsea Elementary recently learned mural making from a real pro, who happens to also be the instructional assistant for Renee Mason’s fifth-grade class. David Lynch has extensive background as artist-in-residence at public schools in Pennsylvania and also doing large-scale public installations in central Pennsylvania.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED MAKEUP THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a woman for the alleged theft of makeup, on Friday night. An RPD report said just after 7:30 p.m. the 59-year old was cited and released for second-degree theft after she allegedly stole nearly $562 worth of makeup from a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably drove by 100 times and may not even noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
canbyfirst.com
One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek
Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
