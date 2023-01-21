ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in June, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on June 24, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 27. In the band’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Former Marine shares story of Afghanistan withdrawal at Broken Arrow church

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A former marine visited Broken Arrow this weekend to share his story about his time in Afghanistan. Chad Robichaux is a former Recon Marine and Department of Defense contractor. He is also the author of ‘Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban.’
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is opening a new Harm Reduction Program to address the opioid epidemic within the reservation. The tribe received a substance abuse and mental health services administration (SAMHSA) grant to start a harm reduction program that offers syringe services to reduce drug use and prevent the transmission of blood-borne infections.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Legacy Bank moving into downtown Tulsa WPX building

TULSA, Okla. — A new business announced plans to move into the mostly vacant WPX building in downtown Tulsa. Legacy Bank announced their second Tulsa location would be inside the MLK and Cameron building. The company will take up the entire third floor with corporate offices as well as 3,000 square feet on the first floor where the bank will operate a full-service branch.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

2 City of Tulsa employees receive special recognition for work

TULSA, Okla. — Two City of Tulsa employees were given specials awards for their work. During an award ceremony at City Hall, Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a Tulsa Blue award to Marshelle Freeman for her service to the City and a CityStar award to David Taylor for his work to improve safety culture at the City, according to a City of Tulsa press release.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Power restored to more than 1,300 in Broken Arrow area

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers who were without power Monday night in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers were impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Several Green Country cheer squads place at national competition

Several northeastern Oklahoma cheer squads placed first, second or third at the National Cheerleaders Association competition in Dallas last weekend. Bixby Junior High School placed first in advanced JH/MS performance for the second year in a row. Broken Arrow High School placed second in advanced JV/freshman crowd performance, second in...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Outage in Broken Arrow leaves more than 1,300 customers without power

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — More than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers are without power Monday night in Broken Arrow. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers have been impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The outage stretches from East 41st Street...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow police said a 16-year-old was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 2:40 a.m. police said they received a phone call about an unresponsive male in the roadway in the 1400 Block of West Trenton. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BA prepares for upcoming winter weather

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — When the snow is out, the plows are out. “We run about 13 trucks,” said Rocky Hinkle, Director of the Broken Arrow Streets and Stormwater Department. Hinkle said the City of Broken Arrow is ready for the snow. “We are anticipating weather moving in...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark

TULSA, Okla. — The Midtown Tulsa waterpark on the corner of East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue was the home of Safari Joe’s since 2015. The water park that sits on the Tulsa Fair Grounds came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OSU hires Bryan Nardo as new defensive coordinator

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys has hired Bryan Nardo as its new defensive coordinator. The announcement was shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Nardo comes to Stillwater after serving as the defensive coordinator at Gannon University. He has previously coached at Youngstown State and Emporia State. He’s coached...
STILLWATER, OK

