12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old Brother
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking Day
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
KOKI FOX 23
Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at River Spirit Casino
TULSA, Okla. — Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in June, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on June 24, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 27. In the band’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Former Marine shares story of Afghanistan withdrawal at Broken Arrow church
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A former marine visited Broken Arrow this weekend to share his story about his time in Afghanistan. Chad Robichaux is a former Recon Marine and Department of Defense contractor. He is also the author of ‘Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban.’
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is opening a new Harm Reduction Program to address the opioid epidemic within the reservation. The tribe received a substance abuse and mental health services administration (SAMHSA) grant to start a harm reduction program that offers syringe services to reduce drug use and prevent the transmission of blood-borne infections.
KOKI FOX 23
Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
KOKI FOX 23
Legacy Bank moving into downtown Tulsa WPX building
TULSA, Okla. — A new business announced plans to move into the mostly vacant WPX building in downtown Tulsa. Legacy Bank announced their second Tulsa location would be inside the MLK and Cameron building. The company will take up the entire third floor with corporate offices as well as 3,000 square feet on the first floor where the bank will operate a full-service branch.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KOKI FOX 23
2 City of Tulsa employees receive special recognition for work
TULSA, Okla. — Two City of Tulsa employees were given specials awards for their work. During an award ceremony at City Hall, Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a Tulsa Blue award to Marshelle Freeman for her service to the City and a CityStar award to David Taylor for his work to improve safety culture at the City, according to a City of Tulsa press release.
KOKI FOX 23
Power restored to more than 1,300 in Broken Arrow area
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Power has been restored to more than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers who were without power Monday night in the Broken Arrow area. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers were impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
KOKI FOX 23
Community rallies around Mercury Lounge after accident causes flooding
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community has stepped up to help a midtown bar after an accident caused their stage to flood. The floodwaters damaged stage and equipment at Mercury Lounge, and the owners are struggling to pay for the repair costs. The people behind the bar say its...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
KOKI FOX 23
Several Green Country cheer squads place at national competition
Several northeastern Oklahoma cheer squads placed first, second or third at the National Cheerleaders Association competition in Dallas last weekend. Bixby Junior High School placed first in advanced JH/MS performance for the second year in a row. Broken Arrow High School placed second in advanced JV/freshman crowd performance, second in...
KOKI FOX 23
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves more than 1,300 customers without power
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — More than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers are without power Monday night in Broken Arrow. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers have been impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The outage stretches from East 41st Street...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police say man shot during home invasion in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion in east Tulsa. Police said a man shot another man who was breaking into his apartment near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169. The resident fired one shot that hit the intruder in the...
KOKI FOX 23
16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow police said a 16-year-old was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 2:40 a.m. police said they received a phone call about an unresponsive male in the roadway in the 1400 Block of West Trenton. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with...
KOKI FOX 23
BA prepares for upcoming winter weather
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — When the snow is out, the plows are out. “We run about 13 trucks,” said Rocky Hinkle, Director of the Broken Arrow Streets and Stormwater Department. Hinkle said the City of Broken Arrow is ready for the snow. “We are anticipating weather moving in...
KOKI FOX 23
Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark
TULSA, Okla. — The Midtown Tulsa waterpark on the corner of East 21st Street and South Yale Avenue was the home of Safari Joe’s since 2015. The water park that sits on the Tulsa Fair Grounds came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s...
KOKI FOX 23
OSU hires Bryan Nardo as new defensive coordinator
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys has hired Bryan Nardo as its new defensive coordinator. The announcement was shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. Nardo comes to Stillwater after serving as the defensive coordinator at Gannon University. He has previously coached at Youngstown State and Emporia State. He’s coached...
