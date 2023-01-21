ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Finding less expensive substitutes for eggs

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The price of eggs is going up, but Mayo Clinic Health System dietitians say there are plenty of less expensive alternatives.

With the sitting price of eggs being over $4, many Americans have started eating other proteins to stay healthy.

You can use tofu, peanut butter and even canned beans.

One Mayo Clinic dietitian says that eating protein is a very important part of our diet.

“They are the building blocks for our muscles and tissue so they help support our lean muscle tissue,” said dietitian Jamie Pronschinske. “They’re important for wound healing. They also help to promote satiety in our diet to help us stay full.”

If and when prices eventually go down, experts say that most healthy people can eat up to 7 eggs a week without causing any heart problems.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

