targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Zanubrutinib in Adult Patients with CLL/SLL
Zanubrutinib has been granted FDA approval for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. The FDA has approved the Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), according to a press release.1. The...
targetedonc.com
Promising Efficacy and Safety Signals Shown With Encorafenib Triplet in BRAF V600E+ mCRC
The combination use of encorafenib plus cetuximab and chemotherapy appeared to be safe and effective in treating patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer. Encorafenib (Braftovi) plus cetuximab (Erbitux) and chemotherapy demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), along with tolerable safety, according to safety lead-in results announced ahead of the phase 3 BREAKWATER study (NCT04607421).1.
targetedonc.com
Early Trial Results Show Promise for Combination of Lenvatinib, TACE, and Microwave Ablation in HCC
Results from the phase 2 Talem trial, presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, showed the promising signs of efficacy, anti-tumor activity, and tolerable adverse events when combining blank-microsphere transarterial chemoembolization with lenvatinib and sequential microwave ablation for patients with HCC. The use of blank-microsphere transarterial chemoembolization (bTACE) plus low-dose...
targetedonc.com
MOUNTAINEER-03 Aims to Confirm Efficacy of Tucatinib/ Trastuzumab/mFOLFOX6 in mCRC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Tanios Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, discussed the methods and design of the MOUNTAINEER-03 trial and its role following the positive data observed from MOUNTAINEER. The combination of tucatinib (Tukysa), trastuzumab (Herceptin), and 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6) in the first-line for patients with HER2-positive metastatic...
targetedonc.com
Nab-Paclitaxel With Gemcitabine/Cisplatin Fails to Prolong OS in Newly Diagnosed, Advanced Biliary Tract Cancers
SWOG 1815, which was investigating nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine and cisplatin, has missed its primary end point. In the phase 3 SWOG 1815 trial (NCT03768414), adding nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) to gemcitabine and cisplatin did not achieve a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) over gemcitabine/cisplatin alone in patients with newly diagnosed, advanced biliary tract cancers, failing to meet the study’s primary end point.1.
hcplive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Associated with Poor Outcomes After Mechanical Thrombectomy for Stroke
Patients with AF experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, even with comparable, successful reperfusion outcomes. Individuals with atrial fibrillation (AF) treated with mechanical thrombectomy for acute ischemic stroke (AIS) experienced worse 90-day outcomes than those without AF, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of 10 studies. The...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
HIV-Positive People With Lymphoma Can Be Treated With CAR-T Therapy
CAR-T therapy demonstrated acceptable safety and effectiveness for HIV-positive people with lymphoma, with outcomes comparable to those observed for HIV-negative patients, according to study results presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. People living with HIV are at higher risk for lymphoma than the general population. In...
aao.org
Cardiovascular risks of anti-VEGF appear similar to those of treatment alternatives
Review of: Cardiovascular and mortality risk with intravitreal vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in patients with diabetic retinopathy. Roh M, Tesfaye H, Kim S, et al. Ophthalmology Retina, December 2022. A large, claims-based study found patients with diabetic retinopathy (DR) who received intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy had similar rates of adverse...
Nab-Paclitaxel Does Not Increase Overall Survival in Biliary Tract Cancer
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with biliary tract cancer (BTC), no significant improvement is observed in overall survival with the addition of albumin-bound paclitaxel to gemcitabine and cisplatin (GAP) versus gemcitabine/cisplatin (GC), according to a study…
targetedonc.com
OS Improvements Seen With First-Line Liposomal Irinotecan/NALIRIFOX in Metastatic PDAC
Findings from the phase 3 NAPOLI 3 trial support the NALIRIFOX regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Treatment with liposomal irinotecan (Onivyde) plus 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), combined with leucovorin, and oxaliplatin (NALIRIFOX) led to improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) plus gemcitabine in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).1.
Psychiatric Times
FDA-Approved: Risperidone Extended-Release Injectable Suspension
New approval for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Luye Pharma’s Rykindo (risperidone) for extended-release injectable suspension for schizophrenia treatment in adults, and as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy to lithium or valproate for bipolar I disorder maintenance treatment in adults. The...
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Surges After Positive Data From Lead Program In Scarred Lung Disorder
Pliant Therapeutics Inc PLRX has announced 12-week interim data from the 320 mg dose group of INTEGRIS-IPF Phase 2a clinical trial of bexotegrast (PLN-74809) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The 320 mg group met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating that bexotegrast was well tolerated over a 12-week...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Tucatinib Plus Trastuzumab for RAS Wild-Type, HER2+ mCRC
MOUNTAINEER study results have wowed the FDA, leading to an accelerated FDA approval of tucatinib plus trastuzumab as RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer treatment. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to tucatinib (Tukysa) in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin) for the treatment of adult patients with RAS wild-type,...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial of Mocravimod Enrolls First Patients With AML
After the FDA cleared an investigational new drug application for mocravimod in April 2022, the first patients with acute myeloid leukemia undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant have been enrolled in a phase 2b/3 study of the agent. About the Phase 2b/3 MO-TRANS Trial. Trial Name: Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-center Phase...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Acute and Chronic Renal Failure?
Renal failure means that your kidneys aren’t working as they should. Acute renal failure is often sudden and usually reversible. Chronic renal failure means that you’ve lost kidney function over time. You want the kidneys to be at their best. They’re responsible for filtering wastes and keeping fluid...
MedicalXpress
Regorafenib shown to augment antitumor effect of anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in advanced gastric cancers
Fibrotic cancers such as gastric cancers are highly resistant to conventional therapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors. Cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) are an important part of the tumor microenvironment contributing to this resistance. Now, researchers from Kumamoto University, Japan, have demonstrated that regorafenib and anti-PD-1 work synergistically to target CAFs, in turn modifying the cancer stroma and reducing fibrotic tumor growth.
hcplive.com
Patient Factors Influence Targeted Therapy Selection for Rheumatoid Arthritis
Factors including age and disease activity influenced the selection of JAK inhibitors over biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs for RA patients beginning therapy. New research from Korea identified factors influencing the selection of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors over biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Factors such...
