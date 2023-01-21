Read full article on original website
Car crashes into building in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say alcohol played a role in a crash early Tuesday morning in Lycoming County when a car slammed into a building. It happened along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township. Police say a car crashed into the 2310 Apparel business building just after...
Home allegedly struck by gunfire
Williamsport, Pa. — Police in Williamsport investigated a report of shots fired near the 500 block of Rural Avenue at approximately 9:21 p.m. Monday night. Investigators discovered evidence of gunfire in the area that included a home being struck, according to a release from Williamsport Police. No injuries or victims were reported. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Aaron LeVan at 570-327-7548 or at alevan@cityofwilliamsport.org or contact Officer William Badger at 570-327-7560 or at wbadger@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WOLF
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: North Bower man now accused of trying to break into school
SHENANDOAH – The North Bower Street man accused of trespassing at three east end businesses is now accused of trying to break into the Shenandoah Valley School District complex. Joseph Andrew Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower Street, is facing felony criminal intent to commit criminal trespass and misdemeanor...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
WOLF
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
Home damaged by fire in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
Pa. man shoots at 2 women, injures 1: report
A Pa. man was arrested after shooting two women, having injured one of them on Thursday night, according to authorities. According to Wyoming Valley Police chief Chief D.F. Pace, the incident occurred when the man from West Pittston, Luzerne Co. witnessed the two women messing with his car on Linden Street.
Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run, leaving one injured
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County. Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles […]
Man charged with firing shots at a woman
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he fired shots at a woman at home in Luzerne County. According to Kingston Police Department, in September 2022 around 5:00 p.m. a victim called officers after a man fired shots at her while she was hiding inside a bathroom at […]
State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins. Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were […]
Man arrested for alleged involvement in 10 burglaries
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his role in burglarizing gaming machines of ten businesses in the City of Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was arrested for allegedly stealing money from gaming machines at ten Scranton bars and restaurants. Husted is accused […]
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a man pleaded guilty to allegedly selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, David Paul Quick, 26, of Scranton, admitted to possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine for distribution in the Scranton area in 2022. Investigators said in June 2022, […]
Demolition at abandoned hotel begins
Danville, Pa. — Demolition has begun on the former Days Inn hotel after a years-long battle with the former owners. The dilapidated hotel has been the site of squatters and vandals over the last several years and police have been called to the property numerous times, including in October when four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the lobby of the hotel. Related reading: Body discovered in abandoned...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car rolls, catches fire after slamming into rock in Schuylkill County
RYAN TWP., Pa. - A car slammed into a large rock in Schuylkill County. It happened Sunday morning on Route 54 in Ryan Township. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to roll onto its side. The car caught fire, but firefighters were able to douse the flames. The...
Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a 16-year-old boy, as an adult, for his role in an armed home invasion in Wilkes-Barre, where a man was pistol-whipped Saturday. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Saturday around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a reported home invasion in the 100 block of Poplar Street. […]
