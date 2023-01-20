Read full article on original website
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1,...
More court action expected after temporary restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
(The Center Square) – With one ruling against Illinois’ gun ban on the books, more action in the courts is expected in the days and weeks ahead. Attorney Thomas DeVore on Friday celebrated a temporary restraining order from an Effingham County court against the state enforcing the gun ban on his 860-plus clients.
Illinois Democrats urging county sheriff to enforce gun ban
(The Center Square) – While dozens of sheriffs have said they won't enforce Illinois' gun ban, Democrats in DuPage County placed their focus on one. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation prohibiting individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois earlier this month after lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Already owned guns must...
Effingham Co. Judge Issues Temporary Restraining On Assault Weapons Ban & Governor Issues Statement
Illinois’ assault weapons ban is on hold for the time being following a decision by an Effingham County judge. Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, ruling that the state didn’t “follow the procedural requirements” in passing the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The order would only apply to the more than the 850 defendants in the case. The decision is part of a lawsuit filed by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law.[1] DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
Is Refusing to Uphold New Legislation a Violation of Duty?
With the passing of the Illinois assault weapons ban, a number of Illinois sheriffs have stated that they will not enforce this new legislation. Tom Weitzel, retired Riverside Chief of Police, joins John Howell to discuss how their refusal to uphold the law is a violation of their duty.
GUN BAN TEMPORARY STAY
(EFFINGHAM) Illinois’ new gun ban cannot be enforced for the more than 860 individuals who sued in state court in Effingham County, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order late last Friday. In arguments earlier last week, the plaintiff’s attorney stated that the law violates equal protection rights of law-abiding gun owners while certain others are considered “exempt” from the law, plus the State Constitution requires the Legislature to hold three public readings of a bill before a final vote can be held. No such public readings were made with the gun ban bill. While the ruling only impacts those named in the suit, it’s believed it will be expanded across the entire state down the road. Governor Pritzker and the state’s legislative leaders say they plan to appeal. Many downstate lawmakers say they support Friday’s court ruling. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for February 1st.
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit
CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
Downstate judge issues temporary restraining order over Illinois' new assault weapons ban
A downstate judge granted a temporary restraining order to put a "pause" on a new law that bans many assault weapons in Illinois.
