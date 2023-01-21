Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner AssistanceTom HandyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s KickerTom HandyTexas State
Related
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
starlocalmedia.com
Father and son recognized by Plano and Richardson police departments
The police departments of Plano and Richardson recognized a father and son Monday afternoon for their help in returning a man to his home after a Silver Alert was issued in December. Heading home from their ranch in Oklahoma, 13-year-old Aristosios Ray and his father, Jason Ray, noticed a Silver...
wbap.com
FWPD: Two Killed in Crash While Speeding Away from Street Takeover
Fort Worth. TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are investigating after a double fatality crash last night [Sunday Jan. 22] that they say happened after a driver sped away from a street takeover. It happened just after 11 p.m. When police got to the location on University Drive near...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Snow could be headed to North Texas Tuesday
Monday will be a cool day in Dallas-Fort Worth, but Tuesday things will get interesting with some parts of North Texas potentially seeing snow. Tuesday will start off cold and rainy for most of our area, with a chance of a wintry mix in the areas north and west of the Metroplex.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Dallas Observer
"Big, Wet, Fluffy Flurries": Snow Could Fall in Big D Amid Tuesday's Inclement Weather
North Texans venturing out into Tuesday's less-than-pleasant weather could find themselves muttering a certain four-letter word: "snow." The National Weather Service notes on its site that residents should expect hazardous weather conditions, such as a potential thunderstorm. NWS weather wizards have predicted that the temperature will drop to around 39...
Chick-fil-A to bring chicken sandwiches to northwest Plano
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, salads and sides. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be coming to northwest Plano later this year. A new location of the fast-food chicken chain is set to start construction at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The project is slated for completion on Sept. 28. A phone number and exact address for the new Chick-fil-A are not yet available.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
Dallas man dies from wounds suffered in Garland shooting over the weekend
One of two people shot in Garland over the weekend has now died. A Dallas man named Moises Flores died Monday, two days after being shot on South Forest Crest Drive near Forest Lane and Jupiter Road
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wbap.com
Light Snow North; 1″ Rains around DFW
* * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES * *. HEAVY RAINS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS MOST OF THE DAY. ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE IN WISE, DENTON AND COLLIN COUNTIES. HIGH NEAR 45. WINDS NORTHEAST 10-20 MPH. TONIGHT…RAIN ENDING, WINDY AND COLDER.. (RAINFALL TOTALS AROUND 1″) LOWS...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KOVACS, ELIZABETH, W/F; POB: NY; AGE: 52; ADDRESS: CARROLLTON TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE PD;...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
2 students arrested after guns, drugs found in backpacks at high school in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two students were arrested Friday after police found two guns and drugs during an administrative search of the students’ backpacks, according to Arlington police. The Arlington Police Department (APD) said it was notified by staff at Bowie High School at 8 a.m. on Friday, and...
Comments / 0