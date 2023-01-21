Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
After rain clear out
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A system moving in from the SW will be bringing in showers and storms overnight Tuesday. There will be a few leftover showers Wednesday night. Rest of the week looks much clearer and cool. TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds are going to be moving through...
MDOT leader talks $700M infrastructure funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi received over $700 million from the federal government in October to put towards the state’s roads, bridges and highways. With contributions from Congress and the state Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has the largest budget in its history with over $1.4 billion. MDOT Executive Director Brad White says […]
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Tornado watch issued for parts of Mississippi
Despite cold temperatures holding on longer than expected, the Storm Prediction Center is still cautioning people in southern parts of Mississippi that severe weather and tornadoes are possible tonight. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for the following counties: Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar,...
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
wxxv25.com
Grand opening of Bee’s Buds Medical Marijuana dispensary in St. Martin
After almost a year of legal medical marijuana in the state of Mississippi, St. Martin has open a medical marijuana dispensary. After a long time of finalizing paperwork and waiting for proper certification, Bee’s Buds finally got the chance to open their doors. In order to receive product, you...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
WLOX
‘Don’t veer for deer:’ MDOT reminds drivers to be alert as deer season comes to a close
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring is just around the corner, but deer continue to be active and visible on Mississippi roadways. MDOT is reminding drivers to take the necessary precautions to avoid collisions with deer. “There are approximately 3,800 reported deer crashed in Mississippi every year,” said Brad White, MDOT...
WTOK-TV
Gas prices increasing
(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in the state. Prices in Mississippi are 36.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand nine cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WDAM-TV
Ozempic medication shortage hits the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes. This means finding medication and treatment options for each individual can get difficult very quickly. One common medication is Ozempic, but the drug has also been FDA-approved to fight weight loss.
wtvy.com
Tracking The Next Storm System
SYNOPSIS - We stay dry to start the work week, however, storms are quick to follow for late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Strong low pressure will lift into northern Mississippi, bringing a warm front through the Wiregrass Tuesday night. This will result in a few strong-to-severe storms in our area, but the better risk will be west of here. After reaching the middle 60s Wednesday afternoon, we turn a bit cooler for the end of the work week.
WAPT
Bill that targets sale of electric vehicles making its way through Mississippi legislature
JACKSON, Miss. — A bill that passed the House aimed at banning electric vehicles from being sold directly to customers is now in the Senate. However, it's drawing criticism. House Bill 401 would arguably close the market to electric vehicles in the state. It says the manufacturer cannot have both a manufacturers license and a dealer's license in Mississippi.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications and announces project head
Governor Tate Reeves on Friday announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
WDSU
Increasing rain and storms
Rain is increasing across the area tonight with a low risk for severe storms. 2% risk for a tornado, and that is by the Mouth of the River. 5% risk for damaging winds in storms, and that is on the South Shore to the Mississippi Coast. An area of low pressure is moving our way with increasing rain chances and strong East winds. Coastal flood advisory posted for East facing shorelines as the wind pushes some water onshore. We are also at high tide tonight with about a 2 foot tidal range. Mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers. The clouds decrease in the afternoon with sunny skies by at least late afternoon. Sunny and chilly Monday. Another area of low pressure moves our way Tuesday night with a slight risk for severe storms and high winds. Cooler and mostly sunny skies forecast by Wednesday afternoon into Saturday.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
wxxv25.com
Woman charged in Hancock County robbery gave false ID
A woman arrested on an armed robbery charge in Hancock County is also wanted in Alabama and Georgia. The suspect is accused of robbing the Dollar General on Highway 43 in Hancock County at gunpoint on Sunday, then leading law enforcement on a three-county chase that ended in St. Martin. When she was stopped, the suspect exited the vehicle with a gun to her head, but offers were able to take her into custody without incident.
hottytoddy.com
Photo Gallery: A Look Inside Medical Marijuana Facility Mockingbird Cannabis
Mockingbird Cannabis will be one of the state’s largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi. The 163,000-square-foot facility located in Raymond, which was once home to the state’s Department of Revenue, will house 34 strains of medical marijuana, said co-owner of Mockingbird Cannabis Marcy Croft. The...
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?
The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
Comments / 0