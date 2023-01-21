Read full article on original website
Westbrook painting business pays fine for alleged violation of federal lead rule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Westbrook-based CertaPro Painters of Maine for alleged violations of a federal rule designed to protect children from exposure to lead paint. The EPA says it investigated CertaPro painters following customer complaints. The agency found that in 2021 and 2022, the...
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Openings still available in Y’s sea kayak pool sessions
Space is still available in the four remaining sea kayak pool sessions at the Boothbay Region YMCA. The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the YMCA to provide this chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
Waldo County grand jury indictments
BELFAST — A Waldo County grand jury handed up the following indictments Jan. 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. Doris M. Gifford, 67, of Montville, arson in Montville Sept. 7. Marty A. Ashworth, 49, of Prospect, operating after revocation in Searsport March 26. Richard Berrier, 38, of Carmel,...
Open space group grows, zones in on goals
CASCO — The number of people involved in the Casco Open Space Commission doubled. For more than half of 2022, there were not enough people on the commission for a quorum. Late last summer, two residents from Webbs Mills joined the group. It is still one person shy of the five allowed on the commission.
Taste of Maine for sale
Taste of Maine on Route 1 in Woolwich is up for sale and that will not affect next season, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post last week. “I’m sure some of you have seen the “For Sale” sign ... Actually we started the process last May. With this being said this will in no way affect our upcoming season. We will be celebrating our 45th year with the return of “Larry the lobster” on the roof. We look forward to serving you in the spring,” the post stated. Wiscasset Newspaper has emailed the restaurant seeking to interview its owners, listed on the Facebook page as Candy and Scott Gregory.
Stubborn Seal Caught Three Times Exploring Maine Town During Snow Day
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every major snowstorm can bring challenges for towns and cities throughout Maine. Decisions to cancel school, close businesses, and which areas to plow and clean first are some of the key choices that need to be made quickly and efficiently. One of the decisions that most towns and cities don't have to grapple with on a snow day is "how do we get this seal to go back into the ocean and stay there?"
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 30 - Jan. 18. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 30. Angelina...
New president of Maine's oldest bank is longtime lending leader
Maine’s oldest bank has named its next leader with the planned retirement transition of Bob Quentin. Mark Jones stepped into the role of president at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution on Jan. 1. Jones joined SBSI in 1985, in the lending department, and will continue to serve as the director of lending.
Pop-up sledding party draws a crowd
On Saturdays through the winter, when conditions allow, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is hosting pop-up sledding parties at Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. During these events, volunteers keep a warm campfire burning and serve tea and hot cocoa, along with marshmallows for toasting. Sleds and snowshoes are available to borrow. New this year, the hot cocoa and sleds are sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank.
Bonnie M. Thibeault
Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, of Patten Lane, Topsham passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Wiscasset on Dec. 4, 1946, a daughter of Raymond C. and Christine J. (Vinal) Gudroe. She attended Wiscasset Schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1964.
Retired Maine sheriff, named 1972 Time Magazine Policeman of the Year, has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A retired Cumberland County sheriff who served eight years has died. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the death of retired Sheriff Wesley "Wes" Ridlon. Ridlon reportedly passed away on Saturday following "a brief illness," deputies said in a Facebook post. Ridlon was well-known...
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Jan. 24 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County
ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
Maine’s housing affordability crisis needs a public option, says lawmaker
The Kennedy Park public housing development in Portland. | Courtesy of the Portland Housing Authority. One major potential solution to the state’s runaway cost of housing never seems to get discussed by Maine lawmakers: Public housing. For decades, the idea of building new publicly-owned, permanently affordable housing has been...
Portland police respond to 5 overdoses in 24 hours
Portland police say they are seeing an alarming number of overdoses. There have been five in the last 24 hours, including three that were fatal. The police department and Portland Public Health are urging city residents to be aware of harm reduction strategies including access to the overdose reversal drug, Narcan, which is available at pharmacies without a prescription.
From brew to Roux: Maine Brewers' Guild chief leaving to pursue higher education
After nearly a decade as executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild, Sean Sullivan will leave his post at the end of March to pursue a master's degree in computer science at the Roux institute in Portland. "I have made a professional move, but I am staying in Maine," Sullivan...
Portland, Maine, Customer Plans to Use CliqStudios Again
