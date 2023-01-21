HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.

