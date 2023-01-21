Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police in search of missing 76-year-old man
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a missing elderly man they believe could be in danger. William Bishop, Sr., 76, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau. He commonly visits Keaau and Hilo. Bishop is about 5-foot-8, 170...
bigislandgazette.com
Man Charged Following Restaurant Robbery in Pahoa
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Rancey Sonny Kawika Lee, of Pahoa, with various offenses following the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Pahoa. The charges against Lee stem from an incident reported shortly after 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, when Puna patrol...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man armed with screwdriver, wrench charged with robbing fast food restaurant
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Rancey Sonny Kawika Lee, of Pāhoa, with various offenses following an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in a shopping center in Pāhoa. He was armed with a screwdriver and large wrench, according to witness statements to Puna...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island man free after decades imprisoned for murder, rape he didn’t commit
Albert “Ian” Schweitzer from the Big Island has spent more than two decades imprisoned nearly 3,000 miles from Hawai‘i for a horrific crime he did not commit. Hilo-based Judge Peter Kubota ruled Schweitzer should be freed immediately on Tuesday, following new DNA evidence that excludes Schweitzer from the scene of a rape and murder committed on Christmas Eve 1991, according to the Associated Press.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police need help locating male teen reported as runaway in East Hawaiʻi
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Jessiah Sablan-Cruz, who was reported as a runaway in Hilo. He was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2023. He...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Judge frees man convicted of Dana Ireland’s 1991 murder
Albert Ian Schweitzer's case was taken up by the Innocence Project. They believed based on evidence that he had been wrongfully convicted. Today, Jan. 24, a judge agreed with them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a years-long effort, a Hawaii Island judge vacated the conviction Tuesday of the lone man who was still in prison for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland ― eliciting tears and cries of joy from the man’s family in a Hilo courtroom. Albert Ian...
KITV.com
'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for January 23, 2023
Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 79 near the shore to 64 to 70 at 4000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 67 near the shore to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
KITV.com
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna
Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
Suspect accused of killing grandparents makes initial court appearance in Hilo
The suspect accused of stabbing his grandparents to death in Hilo made his initial court appearance Wednesday and court documents are revealing more details about the incident.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
bigislandnow.com
Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island
The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
4 HCCC guards sentenced for abusing inmate, conspiring to cover up abuse
Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiracy to cover it up.
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead
Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
