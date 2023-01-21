ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police in search of missing 76-year-old man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a missing elderly man they believe could be in danger. William Bishop, Sr., 76, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau. He commonly visits Keaau and Hilo. Bishop is about 5-foot-8, 170...
KEAAU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Man Charged Following Restaurant Robbery in Pahoa

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Rancey Sonny Kawika Lee, of Pahoa, with various offenses following the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in Pahoa. The charges against Lee stem from an incident reported shortly after 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 20, 2023, when Puna patrol...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island man free after decades imprisoned for murder, rape he didn’t commit

Albert “Ian” Schweitzer from the Big Island has spent more than two decades imprisoned nearly 3,000 miles from Hawai‘i for a horrific crime he did not commit. Hilo-based Judge Peter Kubota ruled Schweitzer should be freed immediately on Tuesday, following new DNA evidence that excludes Schweitzer from the scene of a rape and murder committed on Christmas Eve 1991, according to the Associated Press.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for January 23, 2023

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Haze. Highs around 79 near the shore to 64 to 70 at 4000 feet. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 67 near the shore to...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna

Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival back Feb. 4 on Big Island

The 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival is set for Feb. 4 with a full lineup of free, multi-cultural performing arts, hands-on demonstrations, crafters and food booths. The festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition...
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy