WNYT

Wayfair to close Pittsfield call center

Three years after opening a customer call center in Pittsfield, Wayfair has decided to close it, as the company cuts costs. The facility on South Church Street will close when the company’s lease expires in July, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The call center...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Mohawk Honda in Glenville about to undergo big renovation

Mohawk Honda in Glenville is revving up some major renovations. The dealership will become one of the first Honda Blue Stage facilities in the country. Honda Blue Stage is the fourth-generation upgrade for Honda dealerships. The parent company unveils a new generation approximately every eight years. The renovated facility will...
GLENVILLE, NY
WNYT

The Greater Good: UAlbany honored, Craft beer in Lake George

UAlbany and its School of Education are getting national recognition. U.S. News and World Report ranks the school’s online graduate program, number four across the country. This is the seventh year in a row the program has landed in the top 10. Siena’s “Saint of the Month”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Final preps underway for Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival

The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts is back. The three-day festival gets underway later this week. The event is a big fundraiser for the non-profit arts community in Albany. NewsChannel 13 is a sponsor. Marcus Pryor – executive officer on the board...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Hochul in Albany to tout crime fighting investments in NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Albany Police Headquarters on Tuesday, touting state investments that have been made, and gains made in the fight against crime. “We’re doing this all over New York, and we’ve put more money behind this, we’ve put more resources, the technology,” said Hochul. “We need to keep working together from the local, county, state and federal level to make sure that we are united in our effort to stop criminals from perpetrating crimes on our citizens.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Emergency no parking restrictions in Albany

Please take note of the upcoming emergency no parking restrictions listed below. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow. On Thursday, January 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., parking will be restricted on the south side of Central Avenue near 94 Central Avenue for a move. On...
ALBANY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Around the County: As Schenectady schools diversified after WWII, Howard and Wells made big impact

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save Few things can bring people together like a shared love of the arts, and in Schenectady during the turbulent 1960s, the sound of music often made things a little more harmonious. Cleveland Howard and John C. Wells were two Black men who thrived in Schenectady's musical community throughout that decade as the city's school district grew more and more diverse following World War II. Both loved music and shared that passion with their students, Howard being named chair of the Mont Pleasant High Music Department in January of 1960, while Wells became his counterpart at Linton High School in the fall of 1965.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany asks for help shoveling out fire hydrants

And if you’ve got your shovel out right now – the city of Albany is asking for help. If you’d like to help water department crews and the Albany Fire Department, you can help by clearing snow away from fire hydrants. In a tweet, the department reminds...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV

Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
101.5 WPDH

Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY

