Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Ex-FBI official arrested for alleged money laundering, violating Russia sanctions, taking money from former foreign agent
Federal prosecutors say the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office laundered money, violated sanctions against Russia while working with a Russian oligarch and while still at the FBI took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a foreign national and former foreign intelligence official. Charles McGonigal,...
Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says
The National Threat Assessment Center at the Secret Service has released research that looks at 173 mass attacks from 2016 to 2020 and the various trends among them including radical ideologies and personal grievances. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports on the details of the report and what potential behavior or motives could be warning signs of these attacks. Jan. 25, 2023.
Amazon introduces subscription prescription drug service
Amazon announced it is adding RxPass, a prescription drug discount program as an add-on to Prime memberships for an extra $5. CNBC's Contessa Brewster explains how the new service that offers 50 generic prescription drugs will work.Jan. 24, 2023.
Men imprisoned for murder say police illegally used Google to find their location data
Two men imprisoned for killing a California gas station manager are trying to get their cases overturned by arguing that Los Angeles County investigators broke the law when they had Google scour location data about millions of devices in search of potential suspects. The appeal is part of a growing...
Security experts take down spam network hitting millions of iOS devices
Researchers have uncovered a huge network of fake apps running fake ads, mainly on iOS devices. The operation was named 'Vastflux' in reference to its use of the Video Ad Serving Template specification, as well as the fast-flux technique to change masses of IP addresses and DNS records to hide the malicious code within the fake apps.
