ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Ex-FBI official arrested for alleged money laundering, violating Russia sanctions, taking money from former foreign agent

Federal prosecutors say the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI’s New York office laundered money, violated sanctions against Russia while working with a Russian oligarch and while still at the FBI took hundreds of thousands of dollars from a foreign national and former foreign intelligence official. Charles McGonigal,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Grievances and belief in conspiracy theories motivate many mass attacks, Secret Service report says

The National Threat Assessment Center at the Secret Service has released research that looks at 173 mass attacks from 2016 to 2020 and the various trends among them including radical ideologies and personal grievances. NBC News' Julia Ainsley reports on the details of the report and what potential behavior or motives could be warning signs of these attacks. Jan. 25, 2023.
NBC News

Amazon introduces subscription prescription drug service

Amazon announced it is adding RxPass, a prescription drug discount program as an add-on to Prime memberships for an extra $5. CNBC's Contessa Brewster explains how the new service that offers 50 generic prescription drugs will work.Jan. 24, 2023.
TechRadar

Security experts take down spam network hitting millions of iOS devices

Researchers have uncovered a huge network of fake apps running fake ads, mainly on iOS devices. The operation was named 'Vastflux' in reference to its use of the Video Ad Serving Template specification, as well as the fast-flux technique to change masses of IP addresses and DNS records to hide the malicious code within the fake apps.
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy