ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot

Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Man accused of double homicide in Phoenix, killed by...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Angels on Patrol working to serve individuals experiencing homelessness, others in need

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Angels on Patrol is a nonprofit organization that works with police officers who want to fill a need in the community. The official mission statement is as follows: “Our mission is to provide officer-initiated support to community members in times of crisis. AoP answers direct requests from officers as they assist above and beyond the call during their on-duty hours.” The group works to connect individuals in need to other organizations in the Valley as well, from programming to youth enrichment opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Proposed Arizona bill supports psychedelic mushroom research

Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect at large

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead after a shooting in Scottsdale Saturday evening, and police say the suspect is still on the loose. Around 5:45 p.m., Scottsdale police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex near 70th Street and Palm Lane. Officers arrived and found an injured person who was taken to the hospital where they died.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 hospitalized after hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that happened late Monday night. Officers responded at 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10:30 p.m. When first responders arrived, they learned two adults, a man and a woman, were injured as a result of the crash. They were taken to a Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1st child death from flu this year reported in Maricopa County

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Arizona doctors weigh in on new childhood obesity guidance. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after three-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday evening. Police arrived near 48th Street and Apollo Road, just south of Southern Avenue, and found one man trapped inside a car. Firefighters were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy