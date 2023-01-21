ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. border arrests drop in January after new Biden restrictions -sources

By Ted Hesson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYIm9_0kM43IyE00

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings.

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested an average of about 4,000 migrants per day in January, three U.S. officials told Reuters this week. That's down from an average of around 7,400 per day during the week before Christmas, one of the officials said.

At the current pace, border arrests could be the lowest since February 2021, a month after Biden took office. But whether the trend will hold for the rest of the month, let alone beyond, remains unclear.

The drop comes after another near record month of apprehensions. In December, border patrol agents made more than 221,000 arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released on Friday.

Biden, a Democrat who intends to seek reelection in 2024, earlier this month expanded COVID-related restrictions that allow migrants caught at the U.S.-Mexico border to be rapidly expelled back to Mexico.

The restrictions, known as Title 42, had previously been applied to Mexicans, some Central Americans and Venezuelans and were extended to Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans after Mexico agreed to accept those nationalities.

At the same time, the Biden administration launched a new humanitarian entry program for 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans per month if they have U.S. sponsors and enter by air.

"The process we have created is safe, fast and only costs the price of a commercial plane ticket," a Biden administration official said. "Compared to the thousands of dollars smugglers are charging migrants for a dangerous journey, the choice is clear."

Several U.S. officials said border arrests typically dip around the end of the year due to holidays, which likely contributed to the January drop-off.

CBP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 19

Cher
4d ago

Well of course they aren't the illegals are just going to the app and putting in "fake name, fake birthdate, fake, fake, fake" and showing up for the hearing and being let in! don't need to jump the border anymore! 🙄

Reply
15
Hornady115gr
4d ago

They are a lot of ways they can be stopped. Biden’s administration don’t want to stop them. He’s a complete failure to our country and the American people. Him and his MEGA 🐁S are the biggest terrorist organization against America. 🖕🏼Joe Biden and his MEGA 🐁S‼️

Reply
10
guest
4d ago

Sure there just not reporting them and giving us the numbers to make joe seem like he is doing a good job

Reply(1)
33
Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Reuters

Reuters

683K+
Followers
375K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy