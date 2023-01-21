26 details and callbacks to 'That '70s Show' on season 1 of Netflix's spin-off series, 'That '90s Show'

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Season one of Netflix's " That '70s Show " spin-off series, " That '90s Show ," is now streaming.

The new show features several stars from the original sitcom that ran for eight seasons on Fox.

"That '90s Show" is also stuffed with callbacks, nods, and references to its predecessor.

On the left side: Title cards from the series premiere of "That '90s Show." On the right: Title cards from the series premiere of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

The opening title cards of the series premiere of "That '90s Show" are a nod to "That '70s Show."

The first scene of "That '90s Show" is set in Point Place, Wisconsin on July 3, 1995, at 11:47 a.m. in Kitty Forman's kitchen.

On the original series, the opening scene took place in Point Place, Wisconsin on May 17, 1976, at 8:47 p.m. in Eric Forman's basement. Later episodes of "That '70s Show" also utilized the title cards.

In the top photo: Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty and Kurtwood Smith as Red on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Rupp as Kitty on season one, episode one of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Kitty is making sandwiches and singing along to Deee-Lite's "Groove Is in the Heart" when she's interrupted by the arrival of Eric, Donna, and their daughter, Leia.

This is reminiscent of Kitty taking pizza rolls out of the oven while singing along to "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain & Tennille in her first scene of "That '70s Show."

In the top photo: Callie Haverda as Leia Forman on season one, episode four of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti on season one, episode four of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Leia has Donna's basketball skills.

On the first episode, Red Forman tells Leia, "I bet you're a holy terror on the basketball court. I hear you got your mom's jump shot and your dad's last name."

This is a nod to Donna's sports skills and Eric's lack thereof.

In the top photo: A scene transition featuring Leia on "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: A scene transition featuring Eric and Donna on "That '70s Show." Netflix: Fox

The transitions between scenes are inspired by the original show's psychedelic ones.

Now, they're updated to suit the decade.

In the top photo: Mace Coronel as Jay, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, and Sam Morelos as Nikki on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, and Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti on season one, episode one of "That '70s Show." Patrick Wymore/Netflix; Fox

Leia's new friends toast her after she successfully acquires a keg tap, similar to a situation involving Eric on the series premiere of "That '70s Show."

Leia uses her debate-club skills to negotiate with the owner of the discount-liquor store and obtain a tap.

On the first episode of "That '70s Show," Eric was tasked with stealing beers from the party happening upstairs in the Forman home. When he retrieved the alcohol and brought it to the basement, Steven Hyde proposed a toast to Eric, who called the moment the "proudest day of my life."

The keg tap dilemma in the pilot of "That '90s Show" is also similar to a plot from season one, episode six of "That '70s Show."

On the episode, the gang found a keg on the side of the road and decided to throw a party at a vacant house. But they forgot to bring a tap for the keg, so Kelso went to the liquor store pretending to be 25 years old. Even though he was clearly underage, the clerk didn't care because Kelso had the money for the item.

Topher Grace as Eric Forman on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." Netflix

Eric channels his father when he threatens to put his foot in Leia's ass if she doesn't cooperate.

Eric uses Red's iconic phrase in the series premiere when Leia refuses to leave for space camp with her dad.

He tells his daughter, "You're getting in that car or my foot is getting in your ass!" much to Kitty and Donna's disappointment. Red, however, is pleased and tells Eric: "I have never been prouder."

In the top photo: Topher Grace as Eric and Laura Prepon as Donna on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Prepon and Grace on season one, episode six of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Eric and Donna have a heart-to-heart on the hood of the car, just like in the old days.

When Donna finds Eric sitting on top of the hood, he admits that he's struggling with feeling like Leia doesn't need her anymore. The hood was a popular spot where many conversations took place on the original show.

Eric and Donna on "That '90s Show" and "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

In a callback to the pilot of "That '70s Show," Eric and Donna jokingly shove each other's heads away.

On "That '90s Show," Donna assures Eric that everything will be OK.

"We have our whole lives because your parents gave us the space to find each other," Donna says.

"Really? You lived 20 feet away. I'm pretty sure we would have found each other," Eric replies, prompting her to push his head lightly.

In response, Eric gently pushes Donna's head away.

This was a callback to a scene from the series premiere of "That '70s Show."

On the episode, Eric told Donna that his sister, Laurie, thought they shouldn't be left alone together. Then, Donna pointed out that they were alone at that moment.

"Eric, relax," she added. "We've lived next door to each other forever. You could have had me when I was 4."

"Really? And there I was all day long on the hippity-hop. Stupid! Stupid! Stupid!," Eric said, jokingly knocking his head against the pipe because of the missed opportunity.

Laughing, Donna pushed his forehead on the pipe again, and Eric shoved her head away in response.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso on season one, episode one of "That '90s Show." Netflix

Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso shouts "Buuuurn!" when he jumps into the Forman home.

On "That '70s Show," Kelso was known for shouting "burn!" when a character delivered a great insult or humiliated someone else.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on season one of "That '90s Show." Netflix

Mila Kunis' Jackie Burkhart is still shouting at Kelso.

After Jackie tells Kitty that she and Kelso are getting remarried and are registered at Bloomingdale's, she says, "Let's GO, Michael," emphasizing "go" and using the same bossy tone from the original show.

In the top photo: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on season one of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Kutcher, Topher Grace, and Laura Prepon on season three of "That '70s Show." Netflix'

Kutcher says Kelso's popular phrase, "Damn, Jackie," when she barges into the Forman's kitchen and demands that they leave.

"Damn, Jackie, will you just give me a minute to enjoy this?" he says to her.

In the top photo: Callie Haverda as Leia on season one, episode two of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Topher Grace as Eric on season one, episode one of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

"That '90s Show" brings back the iconic circle from the original series.

On "That '70s Show," the smoky circle scenes indicated that the characters were high.

On "That '90s Show," Leia and her new friends get high after they discover an old bag of weed in a crate filled with Eric's old stuff.

In the top photo: (L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, and Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck on season one, episode two of "That ‘90s Show." In the bottom photo: Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso on season two, episode 10 of "That '70s Show." Patrick Wymore/Netflix; Fox

The Green Bay Packers helmet is still in the Formans' basement.

On "That '90s Show," the helmet can be seen in the background of the Forman basement. In some scenes, the helmet is resting on top of a speaker like on the original series, and in other scenes, it's on top of a dress form.

The headgear, known as the "stupid helmet" on the original series, was a recurring gag. At various points on "That '70s Show," different members of the crew were forced to wear the helmet after saying or doing something stupid.

For example, the guys made Eric wear the helmet after he bought an engagement ring for Donna on season five, episode seven.

Kelso, predictably, wore the helmet the most on the series. Fittingly, he was the last person seen wearing the helmet on the series finale.

Wilmer Valderrama's Fez saying, "I said, good day," on season one, episode three of "That '90s Show" and season three, episode 16 of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Fez brings back his signature catchphrase, "I said, good day."

Wilmer Valderrama's character says the phrase during a commercial for his salon chain, Chez Fez. In the ad, Fez says that "every day is a good hair day" at his establishment.

"I said, good day," he adds at the end of the commercial.

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez on season one, episode three of "That '90s Show." Netflix

Fez's home country is still a mystery to viewers.

One of the running jokes of the original show is that fans never learned Fez's home country. At various points on "That '70s Show," he said that he's from an island, in addition to other small details about his culture and customs.

On "That '90s Show," Kitty explains to her neighbor Sherri Runck that Fez was a foreign-exchange student who ended up staying for some unknown reason.

When asked about where Fez is from, the tea kettle whistles, making Kitty's answer inaudible and Fez's home country still unknown.

"I hear it's just lovely there," she tells Sherri.

Fez wearing a hairdryer necklace on season one, episode three of "That '90s Show." Netflix

Fez wears a hairdryer necklace.

On the spin-off, Fez is a successful hairdresser with a booming business. This was a natural progression for the character because, on the original show, Fez worked as a shampoo boy at a salon.

In the top photo: Wilmer Valderrama's Fez holding a Tootsie Roll on season one, episode three of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Fez holding a Tootsie Pop on season two, episode 24 of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Fez's love of candy is referenced.

Fez holds up a Tootsie Roll during his Chez Fez commercial at the start of episode three. Later, when Kitty stops by his salon, she mentions that he's so successful that he can afford to offer free Tootsie Rolls to patrons.

On the original show, Fez was known for having a candy addiction.

Fez was seen eating a Tootsie Pop, in particular, at the start of season two, episode 24 of "That '70s Show." Then, on the series finale, just as he and Jackie were about to have their first official kiss as a couple, he ruined the moment by laughing because he was "thinking about Tootsie Rolls."

Mila Kunis as Jackie and Wilmer Valderrama as Fez on the series finale of "That '70s Show." Fox

Fez addresses why he and Jackie aren't dating on the spin-off, even though she chose him over Kelso by the end of "That '70s Show."

Fez tells Kitty that he and Jackie were at the Hedonism Resort in Jamaica when he caught her on the phone one night, talking to Kelso.

"She left me there," Fez says. "And I spent the next five days getting kicked out of hot tubs for talking too much."

In the top photo: Reyn Doi as Ozzie on season one, episode four of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone." Netflix; 20th Century Fox

Ozzie pays homage to "Home Alone."

During episode four, Leia and Gwen go to a rave with the others in Milwaukee.

Upon their arrival, Gwen realizes that they forgot Ozzie. Then, the scene cuts to Ozzie screaming with his hands on his cheeks, similar to Macaulay Culkin's famous scene in "Home Alone."

The same fictional diner called The Hub seen on "That '90s Show" and "That '70s Show." Netflix;

Point Place's local diner, The Hub, is still a popular hangout for teens.

Eric and his friends were often seen at The Hub on "That '70s Show."

On the spin-off, Gwen Runck, Ozzie, and Leia hang there during episode five, when Jay Kelso walks in with a girl named Serena.

(L to R): Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti, and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman on season one, episode six of "That '90s Show." Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Bob Pinciotti walks into the house for Leia's party saying his signature phrase, "Hey there! Hi there! Ho there!"

On the spin-off, Bob still lives in Florida but visits Wisconsin to celebrate his granddaughter's birthday.

The iconic Vista Cruiser on "That '90s Show" and "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Eric's iconic Vista Cruiser returns.

Red gave Eric the car on the series premiere of "That '70s Show."

On episode six of "That '90s Show," Red gifts Leia with the same Vista Cruiser for her 15th birthday and promises to teach her how to drive.

In the top image: Kitty and Red on season one, episode seven of "That '90s Show." In the bottom image: Kelso and Red on season seven, episode 12 of "That '70s Show." Netflix;

Red references the time Kelso glued himself to their refrigerator on "That '70s Show."

On episode seven of "That '90s Show," Kitty says that Jay is different from his idiotic dad.

"Michael Kelso glued himself to our refrigerator," Red replies. "I think you're setting the bar kinda low."

This is a callback to season seven, episode 12 of "That '70s Show," in which Red recalled going to the kitchen at 6 a.m. and learning that Kelso glued himself to the fridge.

In the top photo: Jay Kelso shouting, "burn!" on the season one finale of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Michael Kelso shouting "burn!" on season seven of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Jay adopts his dad's signature "burn!" remark when Gwen disses Nate on episode 10.

While in the basement, Gwen comments on her half-brother Nate bringing back the "nasty" keg from the Fourth of July.

"I took care of this thing like it's my baby," Nate says, "Till I dropped it down the stairs."

"Just like mom did to you?" Gwen retorts, leading Jay to shout: "Burn!"

In the top photo: Laura Prepon and Callie Haverda on season one, episode 10 of "That '90s Show." In the bottom photo: Prepon, Luke Wilson, and Topher Grace on season four, episode 16 of "That '70s Show." Netflix; Fox

Donna references the time she dated Kelso's older brother, Casey, on the original show.

During a conversation with Leia in episode 10, Donna says that she and Eric broke up "a lot" when they were younger and "one of those times I dated Jay's uncle, Casey."

On "That '70s Show," Luke Wilson guest-starred as Kelso's older brother on six episodes, particularly in season four, when he and Donna had a short romance.

Topher Grace as Eric in a flashback scene from "That '70s Show," featured on "That '90s Show." Netflix; Fox

The season one finale includes flashbacks to season two of "That '70s Show."

On the last episode, Fez gets high in the basement with Nikki and Ozzie, where he complains about his nemesis, Fenton, driving a wedge in his relationship with Sherri Runck.

Then he tells Ozzie and Nikki they're no help, adding: "I miss my people."

The scene then cuts to three flashbacks of various characters high on "That '70s Show."

In the first, Eric, Fez, Hyde, Kelso, and Leo pondered God and the meaning of life while high in the basement.

"Maybe this life doesn't even matter, y'know," Eric said. "Maybe we're not even here. Or, no, maybe I'm here, but you're not. Hello?"

In another scene, Jackie got high with the gang for the first time in an effort to act more zen in season two, episode 25.

In the last flashback to season two, episode eight, Kelso berated Eric for not having sex with Donna and instead choosing to cuddle with her.

"You gotta get with her," Kelso said. "I mean, there's nothing more beautiful than when two people fit perfectly like two of these potato..." he said, getting distracted by the stackable chips in his hands.

After the flashbacks, Fez has a moment of clarity and realizes he has to let go of his grudge against Fenton to fix his relationship with Sherri. He also briefly reunites with Donna.