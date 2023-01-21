ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. “”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County ‘not alone’ in audit findings, state says

Last week’s Campbell County clerk audit report for 2021, which looks into the financials of the clerk’s office, named three categories in which the county did not meet state standards; but the state said the county is “not alone in having these types of audit findings.”. State...
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Lakota superintendent to resign, will leave at end of month

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is resigning and will leave the district at the end of the month. Miller announced his resignation in a letter to parents and community, saying it has been a "very difficult decision." He said he is looking forward to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local city council votes on method to reduce number of guns on the streets

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday night to destroy weapons. Currently confiscated weapons and retired service weapons are sold off. Mayor Victor Schneider introduced the measure, calling it a small way to reduce the number of guns on the street. Norwood Council is...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Talawanda School District changing bus routes due to driver shortage

OXFORD, Ohio — The Talawanda School District has announced that its school bus routes will be changing this week due to a bus driver shortage. Officials state that they are trying to maintain service, but that the children may be getting picked up at different times and by different drivers than normal. Some routes have been canceled and service will not be provided in those areas.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting deputies. Here's why

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is one of many departments across the country having trouble attracting officers. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says there are a lot of reasons why it's become difficult to fill the roughly 50 to 60 positions the sheriff's office needs to be at full staffing — the labor market, overtime policies and social justice issues in policing.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
LOVELAND, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy