Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Local school board member says removing superintendent is just the first step
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The school board member who led the charge to remove the superintendent from one of the area's largest school districts says it was only the "first step in taking back schools." Matt Miller resigned from the Lakota School District after allegations of a sexual nature arose from...
wnewsj.com
Bomb threat reportedly made at Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON — Law enforcement is investigating a reported bomb threat made at Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Monday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. on Monday, WCS Superintendent Jim Brady sent out a message indicating the district received a report of a bomb threat at the high school and middle school campus. Kim DeWeese, treasurer of Wilmington City Schools, told the News Journal that someone called the district secretary saying there was a bomb, and then hung up.
WKRC
Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. “”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
linknky.com
Campbell County ‘not alone’ in audit findings, state says
Last week’s Campbell County clerk audit report for 2021, which looks into the financials of the clerk’s office, named three categories in which the county did not meet state standards; but the state said the county is “not alone in having these types of audit findings.”. State...
districtadministration.com
School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents
A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
WLWT 5
Lakota superintendent to resign, will leave at end of month
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller is resigning and will leave the district at the end of the month. Miller announced his resignation in a letter to parents and community, saying it has been a "very difficult decision." He said he is looking forward to...
Covington schools’ tech team wins state DOE award for getting devices to every child for learning at home
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the technology department of Covington Independent Public Schools was tasked with putting devices in the hands of every student in the district so that they could have access to learning from home. Until then, only Holmes High School and Holmes Middle School students had devices and...
How to Watch Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece's first State of the County Address
Reece will make her first State of the County address as the first woman and African American to win city, state and county races in Hamilton County.
WKRC
Local city council votes on method to reduce number of guns on the streets
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday night to destroy weapons. Currently confiscated weapons and retired service weapons are sold off. Mayor Victor Schneider introduced the measure, calling it a small way to reduce the number of guns on the street. Norwood Council is...
WLWT 5
Talawanda School District changing bus routes due to driver shortage
OXFORD, Ohio — The Talawanda School District has announced that its school bus routes will be changing this week due to a bus driver shortage. Officials state that they are trying to maintain service, but that the children may be getting picked up at different times and by different drivers than normal. Some routes have been canceled and service will not be provided in those areas.
WKRC
Ready to start your career? NKCAC offers tools, training, and support
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is now hiring energetic, motivated, and dependable employees to join the team. NKCAC offers tools, training, and support to help Northern Kentuckians thrive. Serving more than 30,000 individuals each year, NKCAC uncovers dynamic pathways toward a brighter tomorrow. Employees of the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission are passionate about helping individuals and families develop the knowledge, opportunities, and resources they need to achieve self-reliance.
wvxu.org
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is having trouble recruiting deputies. Here's why
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is one of many departments across the country having trouble attracting officers. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey says there are a lot of reasons why it's become difficult to fill the roughly 50 to 60 positions the sheriff's office needs to be at full staffing — the labor market, overtime policies and social justice issues in policing.
WKRC
Gold Star donates 6 months worth of food to local university's on-campus food pantry
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Gold Star presented Mount St. Joseph University with 20 cases of chili to stock its on-campus food pantry. Gold Star President and CEO Roger David presented the President of MSJ, Dr. H. James Williams and Vice President of MSJ, Sydney Prochazka, with the donation.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
WKRC
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Fox 19
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake overnight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Justice Center’s prisoner intake section is closed until 7 a.m. Monday with limits on which prisoners are admitted overnight, a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirms to FOX19 NOW. We reached out late Sunday after receiving multiple tips that the jail was not taking prisoners...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WKRC
Loveland holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new public works facility
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - The City of Loveland is celebrating something the opening of a new public works facility. A ribbon-cutting was held at the building on Loveland-Madeira Road Saturday. This is the first city building with solar panels. The goal is to use more alternative energy sources to help...
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
