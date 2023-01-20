Read full article on original website
Season 6 of “The Good Doctor” returns to ABC with all new episodes on Monday, Jan. 23. The medical drama will premiere at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. New episodes of season 6 will premiere every Monday on ABC. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer seven-day free trials when you sign up.
