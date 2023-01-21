ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

brproud.com

Man arrested after $15K worth of fentanyl, 5 children found during drug bust

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after five children were found at a Baton Rouge home during a drug bust Monday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said Kevin White, 33, was arrested after narcotics agents conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl and carried out two search warrants — one at an address in the 1200 block of Perkins Road and on in the 11100 block of Boardwalk Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Regulators planning response after violent night at Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bar regulators in Baton Rouge spent Monday fact-finding, seeking more information about violence at a local lounge over the weekend. Sources say members of the parish Alcohol Beverage Control Board spoke privately to work out a response plan. The plan, right now, includes requesting a report on the incident at Dior Bar and Lounge from investigators by the end of the week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Lawyers want grand jury, upgraded charges in Madison Brooks case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors will seek upgraded first-degree rape charges against men arrested after an alleged sexual encounter with an LSU student before her death hours later. Stuart Theriot, a felony prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, revealed that information in bond hearings for the three men Tuesday, Jan. 24. He also added he plans to convene a grand jury in the case.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge ABC Board wants to change underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Office is taking a closer look at one bar in particular. Police say LSU student, Madison Brooks, spent her last few hours alive at a bar in Tigerland. Investigators say she was at Reggie’s when the 19-year-old met the four guys who would later drop her off before she ended up in the middle of Burbank Drive, hit by a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

BMW, another vehicle sought in Friday hit-and-run that killed woman on Burbank

East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a BMW and another vehicle believed to be involved in a Friday night hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old woman. Ethel Wesley was hit in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive shortly before 7:19 p.m. Friday after she had crossed the westbound lanes of the road on foot, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

