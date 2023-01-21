ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

What Does an Aquarius Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Air Sign, Explained By an Astrologer

By Meghan Rose
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like an Aquarius”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look”, dress, decorate their home or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what an Aquarius looks like !

Astrology is typically a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and decorate their living spaces depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Aquarius placements (especially personal placements such as their sun, moon, rising , Mercury, Mars or Venus) they tend to embody their modern planetary ruler—Uranus—which is known in astrology as the “awakener” planet . With Aquarius being a rebellious, quirky and innovative sign, the way that they look & show up in the world is just as different. They break the rules and push the boundaries of societal norms, allowing beauty standards and trends to shift and change over time with their input.

Aquarius, a fixed air sign, is also associated with the 11th house of companions, friendships, groups, idealism and hopes. Although many consider Aquarians to be emotionally detached, they are deeply concerned about the collective and how society lifts us and shifts us . Aquarius is moved by understanding how they are perceived in group dynamics and as the sister sign of Leo, they are equally hungry for attention and recognition. The difference between the two is that Aquarians prefer to be known for their ideas, influence, network and professional associations. Just like Aquarius Shakira , who released “ BZRP Music Sessions #53”, which became the most watched Latin song on Youtube in just 24 hours … she breaks records and crushes the stigma of publicizing her break-up, like a true Aquarian does! If you’re curious about what someone with Aquarius placements looks, dresses and acts like.

The Physical Appearances of Aquarius

Being ruled by Uranus, Aquarius people are mold-breakers. Their physical appearance is as unique as their style, taste in music and everything in between. They enjoy being contrarians and most oftentimes have a slightly androgynous look to them, regardless of their gender. Because Uranus also dictates aerodynamics and space travel, they can sometimes be described as extraterrestrial in their appearance as well with uniquely spaced eyes with an either noticeably upward or downward tilt, with accompanied smaller facial features (nose, ears, mouth and teeth). This otherworld or “alien” appearance can be seen in Aquarius rising people like Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Tori Spelling and Christina Aguilera.

They are also typically tall and lean in their build and if their bodies are not naturally built like this, you can see the “long and lean” in their face shape. Think about Kerry Washington, famous Aquarius sun, and Barack Obama who is an Aquarius rising. These two stars are just a few who truly embody the long, lean Aquarian characteristics in both their face and body.

These water bearer folks are focused on improving the world in their time here, think about Oprah Winfrey and Ashton Kutcher just to name a few Aquarians who used their platform for the betterment of humanity. But all Aquarians have captivating smiles, and if they lean into smiling with their teeth, it is an unmistakable sight. Their pearly whites are just another way of them spreading positivity and trying to heal the world, one bypasser at a time. One of the most notable Aquarius smiles is that of the late Bob Marley, which even after his passing, continues to bring joy to the world in the shape of posters, bumper stickers, and social media posts alike.

Our modern day beam of light in Aquarius form is Harry Styles , who can crack a smile, wink, or laugh and cause millions to swoon simultaneously. However, we have to remember that others tend to categorize Aquarius’ as aloof and emotionless, so that can show up as RBF when they are not actively performing or interacting with others.

With Aquarius energy being the sister sign to Leo, the head of hair on an Aquarius tends to be of note as well. Whether it’s in the form of dreads, a mohawk, a cleanly shaven head, a sleek ponytail or a color that stands out in a crowd, like we’ve often seen in famed Aquarius Paris Hilton. They are not ones to be swept away in a sea of people, rather they like to be noticed from head to toe. They may be the only one at a gathering with a hat on, their hood up, a funky pair of glasses, a new tattoo on display or a facial piercing. They are not afraid to step outside of the box of normalcy and allow themselves to be authentically expressed by their physical appearance and adornments.

The most vulnerable area of the body for Aquarians is their shins, calves and ankles. In traditional astrology this grouping of body parts is ruled by Aquarius, so these folks need to be aware of their lower body and structural health. They will do well to prioritize their physical health with mobility-focused workouts like yoga, stretching, pilates and low-impact workouts in this lifetime.

The Fashion Sense of Aquarius

Because Aquarius energy requires these folks to embrace their rebelliousness, this trait can be seen in their wardrobe. Their sense of style is usually cutting-edge, futuristic, time-bending and strays away from trends. They can typically be found wearing a mix of streetwear, boutique pieces, vintage or thrifted pieces and something that has not yet caught wind on a mass scale. They can battle with over-explaining their attire to those who follow trends blindly as their attire is boundary-pushing.

Some descriptive style types for Aquarius placements would be “hippie chic”, “trendy”, “fashionable geek”, “progressive”, “otherworldly” and “weirdly wonderful”. Think of Aquarian Meg Thee Stallion’s Tina Snow album cover where she dons an icy blonde wig, skin-tight metallic two piece with bright pearlescent nails and silver jewelry resting on her chest. There is something subtly extraterrestrial about the way Aquarius people walk planet Earth.

Some Aquarius approved staples would be:

  • Vintage or thrifted pieces
  • Platform boots
  • Quirky shades (glasses and sunglasses) with funky lenses and/or frame colors
  • Metallic, shiny or sequined pieces
  • Androgynous clothing (think skirts for men, chaps for women, etc.)
  • Statement pieces
  • Mismatched patterns and colors
  • Knitwear (think bohemian style bralettes or headwraps)
  • Anything that falls under the umbrella of “Space Cowboy/girl”
  • Sheer clothing
  • Staple pieces with flare (think criss-crossed waistband jeans or a blazer with bold buttons)

Whatever you find an Aquarius in, be ready to be “wow’d” and maybe even slightly confused. Their purpose on this planet is to shake up societal norms and allow for new trends to begin. Whether it’s through their looks, their clothes or the way that they decorate their home, be sure to note that Aquarians are usually about a decade ahead of the crowd with their style and interests!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tzt7s_0kM41o5m00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
StyleCaster

Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
Glamour

Earth Signs, Explained: Here's What It Means to Be a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn

In astrology there are four elements that correspond to the 12 zodiac signs: earth, fire, air, and water. Each element brings its own imprint on the signs that it covers. Our earth signs—Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn—are the doers, creators, and organizers of the zodiac. Their artistic and innovative capabilities are unmatched (think Salvador Dali, a Taurus, or music icon Beyoncé, a Virgo). They are rooted and grounded in their approach to life and encourage others to follow suit. Their work, finances, and lifestyles reflect their groundedness back to them, and they truly are the type that will work hard in order to play even harder.
The US Sun

What does 111 angel number mean? Symbolism explained

ANGEL numbers are a number or a series of numbers you see repeatedly and unexpectedly. Sometimes they'll pop up on the clock, during your workout on your Apple Watch, at the gas tank, or on a sign while driving down the road. What is the meaning of the angel number...
NYLON

Your Natal Mercury Placement In Astrology, Explained

Welcome to NYLON’s planetary explainer series, in which astrologer David Odyssey helps you get to know your chart and its key players, one planet at a time. For all of astrology’s abstraction, there’s one planet that’s always down for business. Enter Mercury, the vessel of communication and action, who delivers your gifts into daily life. If your chart represents a motley crew of disparate archetypes, Mercury is the translator, the voice, the bridge which makes sense of all the noise. But based on its placement in your chart, what form will your Mercury take, and how can you best embrace its powers? Consult our guide below for all the essentials on the planet of creation and activation.
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
boldsky.com

Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most

Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
msn.com

Horoscope: Lucky number of the week for each Astrological sign

Slide 1 of 13: Looking for a bit of luck as you start a new week? While the search might uncover a specific color or day of the week, most look for more numeric ways to flourish in prosperity. And with that in mind, here is the week's lucky number for each Zodiac sign — may it bring you good fortune!
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
HowStuffWorks

2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign

A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
boldsky.com

Chinese Horoscope 2023: Find Out What Is In Store For You This Chinese Year

The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
pethelpful.com

Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy