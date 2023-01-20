SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO