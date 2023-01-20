ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCBY

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms

SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Utah plastic surgery institution – along with three of his colleagues – were charged Jan. 11 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 vaccination record cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in the state.
MIDVALE, UT
KCBY

Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers have been crowned

EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
OREGON STATE

