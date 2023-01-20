Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Public defense shortage puts Oregon's 'public safety at risk,' dept. director says
PORTLAND, Ore. — The director of Oregon Public Defense Services - the agency responsible for providing legal defense to indigent defendants in the state - said lawmakers should dramatically overhaul how the state provides public defense if it wants to dig itself out of a shortage of attorneys. That...
KCBY
Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate designed by high school student from Estacada
PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU first told you about the 'pollinator's paradise' plate on Friday and now we meet the young man who designed the plate. The plate design was done by Marek Stanton, a high school student from Estacada. It features a honeybee and a yellow-faced bumble bee, just...
KCBY
Oregon begins accepting 2022 tax returns Monday; State offers free ways to file
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Revenue began accepting and processing state tax returns on Monday, January 23. Oregon also announced that it will provide electronic filing options for free, the agency said in a press release. The IRS also began processing federal tax returns on Monday. Several...
KCBY
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
KCBY
Bill would give Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms
SALEM, Ore. — Some Oregon lawmakers want to give homeowners tax incentives to rent out a room, just one of the tools they are looking at to increase housing statewide. If passed, House Bill 3032 would eliminate the requirement to pay income tax on rooms that homeowners rent for less than $1000 a month. To qualify, you'd have to live in the home and rent a room.
KCBY
Plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Utah plastic surgery institution – along with three of his colleagues – were charged Jan. 11 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 vaccination record cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in the state.
KCBY
Two new Miss Oregon Volunteers have been crowned
EUGENE, Ore. — Young women from across Oregon gathered at the Hult Center Saturday night for a chance to be Miss Oregon Volunteer or Miss Oregon Teen Volunteer. But it's not just about the title or the pageant; it's a way to give back to the community. Following a...
Comments / 0