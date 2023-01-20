Oklahoma issues offer to 2025 four-star OT Lamont Rogers

Bill Bedenbaugh’s coaching and recruiting abilities speak for themselves. While his recruits are never the flashiest or hardly the highest-rated prospects in the country, Bedenbaugh continues to find players that can thrive when they put on the Crimson & Cream.

Bill Bedenbaugh signed his highest-rated prospect since 2021 when he landed Cayden Green, a consensus four-star and top-100 prospect nationwide. Green, an offensive tackle from Missouri, has already enrolled and is taking part in the off-season program.

Bedenbaugh is back on the recruiting trail looking for the offensive line talent of the future. His latest offer goes out to Lamont Rogers, a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle prospect out of Mesquite, Texas.

Rogers, a four-star prospect from the 2025 class, has incredible size for being just a sophomore in high school. He uses his frame well and has plenty of functional lateral quickness, which has been showcased on the football field and the basketball court. After his sophomore season, Rogers was a Texas District 10-6A first-team selection.

Lamont Rogers’ Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals — — — —

247Sports 4 54 7 4

247 Composite — — — —

On3 Recruiting 4 — — —

On3 Consensus 4 58 11 4

Vitals

Hometown Mesquite,Texas

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 275 lbs

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Houston

TCU

Baylor

Texas Tech

SMU

