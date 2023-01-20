ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma issues offer to 2025 four-star OT Lamont Rogers

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tt4bs_0kM40kb500

Bill Bedenbaugh’s coaching and recruiting abilities speak for themselves. While his recruits are never the flashiest or hardly the highest-rated prospects in the country, Bedenbaugh continues to find players that can thrive when they put on the Crimson & Cream.

Bill Bedenbaugh signed his highest-rated prospect since 2021 when he landed Cayden Green, a consensus four-star and top-100 prospect nationwide. Green, an offensive tackle from Missouri, has already enrolled and is taking part in the off-season program.

Bedenbaugh is back on the recruiting trail looking for the offensive line talent of the future. His latest offer goes out to Lamont Rogers, a 6-foot-6 offensive tackle prospect out of Mesquite, Texas.

Rogers, a four-star prospect from the 2025 class, has incredible size for being just a sophomore in high school. He uses his frame well and has plenty of functional lateral quickness, which has been showcased on the football field and the basketball court. After his sophomore season, Rogers was a Texas District 10-6A first-team selection.

Lamont Rogers’ Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals — — — —

247Sports 4 54 7 4

247 Composite — — — —

On3 Recruiting 4 — — —

On3 Consensus 4 58 11 4

Vitals

Hometown Mesquite,Texas

Projected Position Offensive Tackle

Height 6-6

Weight 275 lbs

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Houston
  • TCU
  • Baylor
  • Texas Tech
  • SMU

List

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Parents Support Suspended Football Coach

Several parents as well as current and former football players of Rockwall Heath High School attended Tuesday night’s board meeting in support of suspended football coach John Harrell. The meeting was supposed to be a closed session — which is required by the Texas Association of School Boards for...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den

An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Significant snow & winter weather targets Oklahoma tomorrow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Our first chance for significant winter weather in 2023 arrives on Tuesday for most Oklahomans! A large low pressure system is expected to slide out of New Mexico and across the Southern Plains, bringing rain & snow to Oklahoma. This system has prompted the National...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy