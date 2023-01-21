Read full article on original website
KTUL
Mayor Bynum gives report of programs, projects, events his team worked in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum shared his 2022 Office of the Mayor Annual Report Monday. “2022 was a year of incredible economic growth and historic investment in our city,” Bynum said. “The overwhelming successes that we saw this past year have allowed us to hit the ground running in 2023 as we continue to work together to address our greatest challenges and move our city forward.”
FireRescue1
4 Okla. VFDs ordered to surrender funds to county
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Four Muskogee County volunteer fire departments must surrender all funds and submit an inventory of county-purchased equipment to county officials within 30 days, plus undergo a state audit, under a resolution passed by the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners. The four departments — Brushy Mountain, Buckhorn,...
KTUL
City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma
Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
KTUL
Tulsa Board of County Commissioners approves funding for Berryhill schools sewer expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Board of Country Commissioners approved a $2.7 million American Rescue Plan Act Subrecipient Agreement for the City of Sand Springs and Berryhill Public Schools. The funding will be used to extend the City of Sand Spring's sanitary sewer system to Berryhill schools. “Berryhill...
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KTUL
Toby Keith leads crowd in song at Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Country musician and Oklahoma native Toby Keith made a surprise appearance at Stillwater restaurant Eskimo Joe's last week. Eskimo Joe's shared the original tweet to Facebook on Thursday, showing Keith playing his 1993 hit "Should've Been a Cowboy". Last summer, Keith announced he'd been receiving...
Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County
Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather. The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.
KOKI FOX 23
Artists salvage dumped artwork, supplies outside of now closed ahha
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, a social media post alerted artists to a dumpster filled to the brim with artist supplies, and artwork amidst some trash outside what had once been the ahha building in downtown Tulsa. On Nov. 3, 2022, ahha announced that it would...
Winter Storm Nearing Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
KTUL
Tulsans ring in Lunar New Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunday is the Lunar New Year and marks the beginning of the year of the rabbit. But, for Vietnamese people in Tulsa and the rest of the world, it's the year of the cat. Tulsans started off the new year off with a bang, a...
KTUL
Tulsans rally behind Mercury Lounge after hole in roof causes flood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Mercury Lounge is feeling the love from the community after a freak accident caused its stage to flood. Last Wednesday, workers came in to open up the bar and heard running water, only to find a gaping hole in the roof over their stage.
KTUL
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
Safari Joe's Water Park In Tulsa Under New Ownership
Safari Joe's H2O in Tulsa has been sold, the new owner said. The water park changed ownership in December of 2022, according to the new owner. The new ownership is Paradise Beach Water Park LLC.
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves more than 1,300 customers without power
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — More than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers are without power Monday night in Broken Arrow. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers have been impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The outage stretches from East 41st Street...
Meteorite hunter finds pieces of meteor in Muskogee
A group of meteor enthusiasts has spent days searching for fragments of a meteor that streaked across the Green Country skies last week.
