Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Westfield commits $500K from ARPA to boost food pantry, heating assistance
WESTFIELD — Mayor Michael McCabe announced on Monday that he has allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist moderate-income Westfield residents with rising grocery and home heating costs. The funding is part of the $17 million in funds awarded to Westfield by ARPA, which allows communities...
Southwick opts in for mailed, early voting at spring town elections
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted 3-0 Monday evening to allow both expanded voting by mail and in-person early voting in municipal elections, starting with this spring’s town election. The vote came more than six months after the state adopted its emergency COVID-19 pandemic voting rules as a...
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia seeks removal of Historical Commission chair Paola Ferrario
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia must decide if Paola Ferrario continues as a member of the city’s Historical Commission. Faced with reports of “lingering resentment” and “continued animosity” between the commission and the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Garcia is reviewing whether Ferrario, in the midst of a three-year term, will remain on the panel.
Springfield announces expansion of opioid response initiatives and programs
SPRINGFIELD — The city announced Tuesday that it will be committing over $421,000 to the expansion and implementation of citywide opioid response initiatives. The Fire Department is expected to receive $117,000 to operate two tactical EMS units full-time to respond to any opioid-related incidents within the city. The units previously operated part-time.
Westfield receives funding to assist moderate-income residents with food and heat
The City of Westfield announced $500,000 in funding was awarded to assist moderate-income residents to afford basic grocery and home heating needs.
Is hunting legal within Worcester city limits? Resident looks to stop bow hunting
A city council agenda item has raised the question if hunting is currently legal within Worcester city limits. The answer, however, took a while to sort out among city officials. William Bilotta Jr. is petitioning the Worcester City Council at Tuesday night’s meeting to pass a law or ordinance to...
Valley Opportunity Council creates affordable housing to clean up problem building: Will help college students complete degrees
CHICOPEE — When 30 Center St. went up for sale, city officials saw an opportunity to clean up a building that was a constant problem: If firefighters weren’t answering false alarm calls, police were there responding to fights, drug deals and at least one stabbing. What a difference...
Condominium in Amherst sells for $410,000
Margaret Wilson stayton and Thomas Wilson stayton bought the property at 500 West Street, Amherst, from Fahad Alroumi on Jan. 5, 2023, for $410,000 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot. Additional units...
Lego exits Enfield after 50 years; town hopeful for reuse following ‘unfortunate loss’
ENFIELD – Lego’s announcement that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield to Boston in 2026 surprised town officials, but the signs were there. “It’s an unfortunate loss,” said Nelson Toreso, the town’s director of economic and community development. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing.”
Greenfield calls for more passenger rail to Boston as commission mulls how to get the trains rolling
GREENFIELD — As the fire chief in rural Hawley, it drives Gregory Cox nuts when he looks over and sees a driver fiddling with a phone, sending a text or email or fumbling to dial a number as they hurtle along Route 2. “But they might not have a...
Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643
Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
Garden Notes: Jan. 25, 2023
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming program; Thursdays, Feb. 9 to April 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. over a 10-week period, “Landscape Design II.” Learn skills essential for functional garden design that honors the site and meets client needs. Led by Chuck Schnell and Walter Cudnohufsky, this course will cover a different topic or technique focusing on the importance of getting to know the client and site as a basis of effective and appealing design. Essential and easy-to-grasp design principles will be introduced throughout the course, with a form-finding approach to garden design. Acquire the vocabulary essential for assessing a property’s potential and problems, and the right questions to realize a client’s wishes while avoiding common design mistakes. Learn how to make well-considered and sustainable choices for the elements and materials commonly used in the residential-scale garden. Students will complete a instructor-provided project and take it from creative concept to completed design plan, including site assessment diagrams, conceptual sketches and schematic drawings. Each class will involve instruction and evaluation of projects in progress. Group discussions and exercises will put theory into action. Students will make a formal presentation at the final class with the primary goal of conveying a coherent design narrative and process leading to proposed solutions. Cost $400 members, $450 non-members. Need help paying for this class? Berkshire Botanical Garden can help, visit their webpage for more details. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
Nicole Valentine stepping down as Worcester assistant city manager
Nicole Valentine is stepping down from her position as Worcester’s assistant city manager. Valentine said in a statement confirming her departure Tuesday that her decision to leave was very personal and “based on quality of life and second chances as a three-year cancer survivor.”. Her last day in...
WRTA cuts bus routes, says staffing issues are to blame
The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it is suspending and reducing routes on Fridays starting on Jan. 27. Route 8/25 will be suspended completely on Fridays and Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 39 will have their number of trips reduced, according to WRTA’s website. Prior...
Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite
BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
Single family residence in Easthampton sells for $531,000
Pamela Kennedy and Kevin Bruyneel acquired the property at 35 Clapp Street, Easthampton, from Richard P Bangham and Deborah K Bangham on Jan. 3, 2023, for $531,000 which works out to $275 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot.
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
Lego Takes Their Building Blocks Out of Enfield After 50 Years
The older I get, the more I dislike Massachusetts. I'm a Yankees & Jets fan, and now, the damn Commonwealth has stolen a piece of my childhood from my home state. Enfield's Lego has just announced that they will be Connecticut no more, they're pahkin' their cah in Hahvahd Yaad.
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000
Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
Springfield, MA
