Southwick, MA

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia seeks removal of Historical Commission chair Paola Ferrario

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia must decide if Paola Ferrario continues as a member of the city’s Historical Commission. Faced with reports of “lingering resentment” and “continued animosity” between the commission and the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development, Garcia is reviewing whether Ferrario, in the midst of a three-year term, will remain on the panel.
HOLYOKE, MA
Condominium in Amherst sells for $410,000

Margaret Wilson stayton and Thomas Wilson stayton bought the property at 500 West Street, Amherst, from Fahad Alroumi on Jan. 5, 2023, for $410,000 which represents a price per square foot of $162. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 7,665-square-foot lot. Additional units...
AMHERST, MA
Condominium sells in Northampton for $454,643

Odette Levy acquired the property at 2 Pomeroy Terrace, Northampton, from M Wrobleski Ret Helen on Jan. 6, 2023, for $454,643 which works out to $385 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. A 950-square-foot...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Garden Notes: Jan. 25, 2023

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming program; Thursdays, Feb. 9 to April 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. over a 10-week period, “Landscape Design II.” Learn skills essential for functional garden design that honors the site and meets client needs. Led by Chuck Schnell and Walter Cudnohufsky, this course will cover a different topic or technique focusing on the importance of getting to know the client and site as a basis of effective and appealing design. Essential and easy-to-grasp design principles will be introduced throughout the course, with a form-finding approach to garden design. Acquire the vocabulary essential for assessing a property’s potential and problems, and the right questions to realize a client’s wishes while avoiding common design mistakes. Learn how to make well-considered and sustainable choices for the elements and materials commonly used in the residential-scale garden. Students will complete a instructor-provided project and take it from creative concept to completed design plan, including site assessment diagrams, conceptual sketches and schematic drawings. Each class will involve instruction and evaluation of projects in progress. Group discussions and exercises will put theory into action. Students will make a formal presentation at the final class with the primary goal of conveying a coherent design narrative and process leading to proposed solutions. Cost $400 members, $450 non-members. Need help paying for this class? Berkshire Botanical Garden can help, visit their webpage for more details. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
WRTA cuts bus routes, says staffing issues are to blame

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it is suspending and reducing routes on Fridays starting on Jan. 27. Route 8/25 will be suspended completely on Fridays and Routes 11/24, 14, 19, 26, 27 and 39 will have their number of trips reduced, according to WRTA’s website. Prior...
WORCESTER, MA
Changes coming to Bristol ShopRite

BRISTOL – Changes are coming to the Bristol ShopRite at 1200 Farmington Avenue as the Cingari family has purchased the business, making the Bristol location its twelfth ShopRite location. Owning several locations in the southwestern portion of Connecticut and taking leadership of the Bristol location in October of last...
BRISTOL, CT
Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Single-family house sells in South Hadley for $340,000

Daniel Elias and Cortes Oliveira bought the property at 11 Central Avenue, South Hadley, from Cecilia A Hripak and Gerald F Hripak on Jan. 3, 2023, for $340,000 which represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
