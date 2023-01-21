STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming program; Thursdays, Feb. 9 to April 13, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. over a 10-week period, “Landscape Design II.” Learn skills essential for functional garden design that honors the site and meets client needs. Led by Chuck Schnell and Walter Cudnohufsky, this course will cover a different topic or technique focusing on the importance of getting to know the client and site as a basis of effective and appealing design. Essential and easy-to-grasp design principles will be introduced throughout the course, with a form-finding approach to garden design. Acquire the vocabulary essential for assessing a property’s potential and problems, and the right questions to realize a client’s wishes while avoiding common design mistakes. Learn how to make well-considered and sustainable choices for the elements and materials commonly used in the residential-scale garden. Students will complete a instructor-provided project and take it from creative concept to completed design plan, including site assessment diagrams, conceptual sketches and schematic drawings. Each class will involve instruction and evaluation of projects in progress. Group discussions and exercises will put theory into action. Students will make a formal presentation at the final class with the primary goal of conveying a coherent design narrative and process leading to proposed solutions. Cost $400 members, $450 non-members. Need help paying for this class? Berkshire Botanical Garden can help, visit their webpage for more details. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Berkshire Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO