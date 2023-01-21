Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas

Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.

On Jan. 11, the suspect arrived in Tacoma on South 61st Street in a stolen red Ford F-150 and tried to steal gas from another car. He was smoking a cigarette while funneling the gas. The gas caught fire and caused an explosion, destroying the victim’s vehicle and damaging the side of their house, according to Tacoma police.

Tacoma police are asking people with any information to call 1-800-222-8477 for up to a $1,000 reward.

