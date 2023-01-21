Seattle is mostly full of beta males that would rather live stream your assault on FB than help you. They're pathetic excuses for men.
You know things are bad when criminals start canceling each other out. Seattle has become a war zone along with San Francisco, LA and Portland. The path of destruction has now moved East to Spokane. Thanks Insley and company.
First if all what is wrong with the people of Seattle? You stand and watch as someone is being attacked? What is wrong with you? Next why was the guy on the streets to begin with? You and your woke politicians have turned our country into a lawless state! Do you want to be safe walking down the streets? Do you want your children to be safe? Stop voting for stupid woke politicians and democrats!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Comments / 90