Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KMZU
Keytesville woman charged with murder
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a Keytesville woman was charged in Chariton County over a deadly shooting on Friday, January 20, 2023. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is accused of murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with evidence and delivery of a controlled substance. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the investigation indicates that Laws shot and killed Jacob D. Abney, 38, of Grandview, and seriously wounded James M. Johnson, 50, of Keytesville.
KMZU
Two juveniles in custody in connection to Lathrop burglaries
LATHROP – Two juveniles are in custody as Lathrop police continue to investigate two burglaries in the area. The police department says the first burglary occurred on Sept. 25 at Huffman's Guns and Such. 10 guns, ammo, knives and other items were reported stolen at this time. During the early morning hours of Jan. 16, Lathrop Tobacco & Liquor Store was reportedly burglarized. Liquor, vapes, stun guns and tasers and money were among the items allegedly stolen.
KMZU
Fire in Carrollton's south district at empty motel
CARROLLTON, MO - A structure fire this morning was reported in south Carrollton. According to initial information, the blaze was in an old abandoned motel on the east side of Main Street. Carrollton police say emergency response was provided to Carrollton Inn. No injuries resulted. Initial damage reports were not...
KMZU
Carrollton fire under investigation
CARROLLTON, Mo. - A structure fire last night is reported in south Carrollton. According to Carrollton Fire Chief Lonnie Sensenich, fire officials were dispatched at 11:44 p.m. to the 11 hundred block of South Main at the former motel, Carrollton Inn. Officials indicate the fire began on the first floor of the building and quickly spread to other rooms on the second floor. Norborne Fire and North Central Carroll Fire Protection.
KMZU
Edwin Ray Corzette
Edwin Ray Corzette, age 92, a three year resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and former fifty year resident of a farm near Blue Mound (Livingston County, Missouri), passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Edwin was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on June 17, 1930, in rural Livingston County, Missouri.
KMZU
MDC assigns Carrollton Native, Drew Davis, as conservation agent in Henry County
A native of Carrollton, Mo., Drew Davis grew up on a farm. His favorite activities have always included hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time in the woods. Davis became interested in becoming a conservation agent after working with an agent while he was in high school. Davis went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Recreation and Park Management from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Davis recently graduated the 28 week MDC Conservation Agent Training Academy.
KMZU
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis, 90, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on January 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Association or to the family in care of Brian. Memories of Mary Jane and condolences for the family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street., Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht
Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht was born on August 13, 1974 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also lived in Davenport, Ottumwa, and West Des Moines, Iowa where he graduated from high school in 1993. After graduation, he moved with his parents to Chillicothe, MO. Matthew was disabled due to a history of...
KMZU
Betty Jean (rist) McNally
Chillicothe resident, Betty Jean (Rist) McNally, 94, died Friday, January 20, 2023. Graveside services will be at Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Comments / 0