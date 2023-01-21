Read full article on original website
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
Wave 3
Domestic Violence | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn’t Learn In School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Elizabeth Wessels-Martin from The Center for Women and Families to learn all about domestic violence. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
WLKY.com
Family member says these two unsolved Bardstown murders not getting as much attention as others
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Sarah Hardin was hopeful when she saw a news article about a new special prosecutor in a series of unsolved murders in Nelson County. "And then I read it and me personally, I took it as a spit in the face," she said. "Because it's like, why exclude my family? Are we not important?"
wdrb.com
Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
Wave 3
Children’s Mental Health | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn’t Learn In School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes Dr. Crystal Narcisse to learn all about children’s mental health. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman’s death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway. At the dental office, Wright ran to the bathroom because her tooth infection made her sick to her stomach, according...
wdrb.com
Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, victim's boyfriend in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a woman was shot to death on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's where officers found the woman who had been shot several times.
Civil trial begins in mother’s lawsuit against Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil trial against a Louisville daycare and one of its employees began on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims in April 2021, a 4-year-old girl was “cruelly confined” by an employee at the Outer Loop Child Care to force the child to sleep during naptime.
wdrb.com
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Wave 3
Questions remain after Denny’s sign crashes in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after a Denny’s sign came crashing down on a car in Elizabethtown, several questions still remain about the cause of the incident. An Elizabethtown police spokesperson said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of the restaurant’s sign falling from a pole and landing onto a car.
WLKY.com
Family, friends remember man who died after shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was shot and killed in the Highlands last week was remembered by family and friends Sunday. There was a celebration of life at Wick's Pizza for 52-year-old Marcus Cambron. Police say Cambron was shot on Baxter Avenue rushed to the hospital and died.
Wave 3
‘A move in the right direction’: Sherry Ballard reacts to special prosecutor appointment to Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crystal Roger’s mother, Sherry Ballard, said Shane Young’s appointment as the special prosecutor in three unsolved Nelson County cases is a move in the right direction. Earlier this month, the Office of the Attorney General appointed Young as the special prosecutor to assist in...
Wave 3
Finances | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn’t Learn In School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Host Dawne Gee talks finance, investing and retirement with financial guru and advisor Marcus Warren. Download the latest episodes on your favorite podcast services.
Wave 3
Teenager shot at Russell neighborhood apartment complex; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., police received calls to the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street on early reports of a teenage male shot at City View Park Apartments, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
Wave 3
7th grader at Bluegrass Middle School taken into custody after alleged gun threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat at Bluegrass Middle School on Tuesday. Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police Department said officers were notified about a threatening complaint around 3:50 p.m. The complaint stated that a seventh-grade student at Bluegrass Middle School told classmates that...
Wave 3
Student in custody after making threat at Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat Tuesday at Bluegrass Middle School. According to Elizabethtown Police Department, around 3:50p.m. EPD was contacted by Hardin County Control for a threatening complaint. The complaint stated that a seventh grade student told classmates that they were planning...
