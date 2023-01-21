ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after shooting on Breckenridge Lane, victim's boyfriend in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a woman was shot to death on Breckenridge Lane near the Klondike neighborhood Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane, between Hikes Lane and Six Mile Lane, around 6:30 p.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's where officers found the woman who had been shot several times.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Questions remain after Denny’s sign crashes in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after a Denny’s sign came crashing down on a car in Elizabethtown, several questions still remain about the cause of the incident. An Elizabethtown police spokesperson said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of the restaurant’s sign falling from a pole and landing onto a car.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student in custody after making threat at Bluegrass Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat Tuesday at Bluegrass Middle School. According to Elizabethtown Police Department, around 3:50p.m. EPD was contacted by Hardin County Control for a threatening complaint. The complaint stated that a seventh grade student told classmates that they were planning...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

