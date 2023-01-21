Read full article on original website
LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced changes to their regular schedule due to the inclement weather on Tuesday. Update: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. LATS has recently announced they’ll be stopping service as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, there will be a delayed start at 9 a.m. and service will run until 6 p.m.. There will still be no clockwise buses during this time.
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event. The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups. The Symposium featured...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
City provides CDL classes to employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is providing a higher level of training for their employees seeking an entry-level CDL after federal rules for CDLs were amended last year. This training usually costs between $4-$6,000 per employee and could take up to 28 days when training at an...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
