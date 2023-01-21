Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Still No Cause Found for Illness Requiring Hospitalization in Dozens of Hillsboro Prisoners and GuardsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Hillsboro, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
Back in the day, so to speak, general stores in small-town and rural America were the main resources for needs. People didn’t just go there for canned goods or fertilizer. They also went there for things like candy and ice cream, and local gossip.
wpsdlocal6.com
Ameren Missouri electric customers may see increases on their monthly bill
For customers who use Ameren Missouri, you may see an increase of about $3.48 a month on your electric bill. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved a filing made by the Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge and the energy efficiency investment charge (EEIC) on the bills of its electric customers.
krcu.org
Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon
January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
KSDK
What to know before filing your 2022 tax return in Illinois, Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Taxpayers should be receiving their W-2 forms soon, as U.S. employers are required by law to distribute the forms to employees by Jan. 31. In both Missouri and Illinois, the deadline to file for the individual income tax return is April 18. But before you file your 2022 income tax return in Missouri or Illinois, there are a few things that have changed since last year you should be aware of.
This monthly charge is going down for Ameren Missouri customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri customers can look forward to paying a little less on a certain monthly charge starting Feb. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved Ameren's request to adjust the energy efficiency investment charge that appears on bills for its 1.29 million electric customers in the state.
Missouri Ranch Installs Meat Vending Machine At Coffee House
'If a beef vending machine was going to work anywhere, why not Kansas City?'
Kansas, Missouri drivers' car insurance set to rise in 2023
Your car insurance rates may rise this year, according to a new report by Value Penguin, a consumer research company.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program
Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
Missouri to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of coal mine area
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says it will receive more than $5.8 million in new federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
mycouriertribune.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again
You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again. Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy...
NRA sues over Illinois ban on assault weapons, calls law 'radical' defiance of 2nd Amendment
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois' two-week-old ban on semiautomatic weapons outlaws “ubiquitous” firearms in “radical” defiance of the Constitution's Second Amendment, a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association Tuesday claims. The powerful NRA joined a parade of gun-rights activists seeking to toss out the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?
MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Gov. Parson signs executive order ahead of wet snowstorm to help local authorities, families
MISSOURI, USA — On Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard and extended a State of Emergency order for gas companies to help local authorities, families and businesses during severe winter weather midweek. The St. Louis area is under a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday night into...
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
Lawmakers file bills to hold those who contaminated St. Charles water accountable
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After the City of St. Charles shut down five of its seven wells due to contamination and bought millions of gallons of water from the City of St. Louis to fill the gap, Missouri lawmakers want to hold whoever contaminated the water accountable. On Thursday,...
Opposite corners of Missouri getting one third of $261M in ARPA broadband funds
(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday more than $90 million of a $261 million broadband infrastructure grant will go to opposite corners of rural Missouri. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act broadband infrastructure grant program and will be distributed to 22 companies for 60 projects. The funds are expected to connect more than 55,000 locations without adequate internet access. White River Valley...
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?
We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
KMOV
Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2