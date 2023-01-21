ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Hills, MO

wpsdlocal6.com

Ameren Missouri electric customers may see increases on their monthly bill

For customers who use Ameren Missouri, you may see an increase of about $3.48 a month on your electric bill. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved a filing made by the Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel adjustment clause (FAC) charge and the energy efficiency investment charge (EEIC) on the bills of its electric customers.
krcu.org

Officials Encouraging Missourians to Test for Radon

January is National Radon Action Month, and officials are getting the word out. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in the soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., with the Environmental Protection Agency estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

What to know before filing your 2022 tax return in Illinois, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Taxpayers should be receiving their W-2 forms soon, as U.S. employers are required by law to distribute the forms to employees by Jan. 31. In both Missouri and Illinois, the deadline to file for the individual income tax return is April 18. But before you file your 2022 income tax return in Missouri or Illinois, there are a few things that have changed since last year you should be aware of.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services files rules for adult-use cannabis program

Rules were filed on Friday for Missouri’s adult-use cannabis program with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, making program rules effective on Feb. 3. Per Missouri voter-approved Amendment 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is the agency assigned with regulatory authority over the program just as it has led the state’s medical marijuana program since 2018. The Division of Cannabis Regulation within DHSS has published three sets of draft rules to gather public feedback since the amendment passed in November 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Opposite corners of Missouri getting one third of $261M in ARPA broadband funds

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday more than $90 million of a $261 million broadband infrastructure grant will go to opposite corners of rural Missouri. The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act broadband infrastructure grant program and will be distributed to 22 companies for 60 projects. The funds are expected to connect more than 55,000 locations without adequate internet access. White River Valley...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

In Missouri Is It Legal To Honk To Let Someone Know You’re Here?

We've all done it. We get to our buddy's house and honk the horn to let them know we're out front or in the driveway. So is it legal to do this in Missouri?. Come to think of it, perhaps that should read we've all done it if we're of a certain age. Yaknow, like we were driving in the period before cell phones. Because I don't know about you, these days I'm much more likely to text "here" or "out front" to the person I'm picking up, as opposed to just beeping the horn.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Advocates protest ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bills in Missouri legislature

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - LGBTQ advocates protested in St. Louis and Jefferson City over proposed legislation they say targets that specific demographic. On Tuesday, several LGBTQ rights advocates rallied through The Grove over several bills limiting LGBTQ exposure in Missouri. The ACLU reported Missouri lawmakers have filed 30 anti-LGBTQ bills,...
MISSOURI STATE
