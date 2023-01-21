Read full article on original website
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event. The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups. The Symposium featured...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years. Purdue said the loss...
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced changes to their regular schedule due to the inclement weather on Tuesday. Update: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. LATS has recently announced they’ll be stopping service as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, there will be a delayed start at 9 a.m. and service will run until 6 p.m.. There will still be no clockwise buses during this time.
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
Rush Springs man injured in accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital. Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosting Red & White Sweetheart Ball fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be hosting its fundraising event, ‘The Red and White Sweetheart Ball,’ to support its efforts in helping the community. 7News spoke with Adriene Davis, the founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, about the event and what the community can...
Students, volunteers build take home bookshelves
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elementary and Middle school students got the chance the build their own bookshelf on Saturday morning, allowing them to create an at home library. The nonprofit organization, the next step wants to make sure that students have access to books. With help from volunteers, students acted...
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
Oklahoma town grieves 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, many unanswered questions remain
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the short life of a blue-eyed little girl, residents of this rural town, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, likely got the answer they feared most, when an intensive search for Athena Brownfield led to the discovery of a child’s remains in tangled brush off a desolate road in a neighboring county.
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
