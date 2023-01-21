OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is getting all of its troopers ready to help drivers when the snow hits Tuesday. Snow on the roads means more chances for accidents on major highways. They said it’s very possible accidents will happen in the winter weather and it’s important to remember if you have had a traffic accident due to slick roads, you may be waiting a little longer for them to respond.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO