KOCO
Another setback occurs in push for new turnpike plan in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Another setback occurred Monday in the push for a new turnpike plan through Cleveland County. This setback looks as though it will take some time to figure out. The issue is with Lake Thunderbird. A turnpike cannot go through the lake but the Oklahoma Turnpike...
KFOR
Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services
Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services. Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability …. Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services. Once upon a Child. Professor and students brighten patient rooms for children. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
KOCO
OHP gets troopers ready to help drivers on roads when snow hits
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is getting all of its troopers ready to help drivers when the snow hits Tuesday. Snow on the roads means more chances for accidents on major highways. They said it’s very possible accidents will happen in the winter weather and it’s important to remember if you have had a traffic accident due to slick roads, you may be waiting a little longer for them to respond.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
KFOR
New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions
Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Oklahoma deputy crashes on slick road. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a...
yukonprogressnews.com
Highway 4 phase two due to start this spring
A Yukon contractor has offered to build the second phase of the State Highway 4 project at a cost 3.2% below the engineer’s estimate. Construction is expected the begin this spring – about two years after phase one was finished. Schwarz Paving Co. submitted a $12,628,932.55 bid for...
KOCO
Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
KOCO
EMSA anticipates large number of calls during Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — EMSA is anticipating a large number of calls during the winter weather. EMSA said your best option for the winter storm is to stay prepared. If you have to leave your house, keep your phone charged, a spare blanket with you in case you get stuck and an extra water bottle to stay hydrated.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
KOCO
Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
KOCO
Police search for suspect after deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing Monday night outside a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a convenience store near Southwest 29th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. A news release states that two people got into a fight, which led to a stabbing.
KOCO
Oklahoma fire department making changes after someone drove off in fire truck
MUSTANG, Okla. — An Oklahoma fire department is making changes after someone drove off in a fire truck and led police on a chase. The truck was taken from Mustang on Friday night. Firefighters had just completed their medical call and were ready to head back to the station, but before they knew it, the suspect had jumped into the fire truck and led police on a chase.
Southbound I-44 Narrowed To Single Lane After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists should use extra caution in the...
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
KOCO
Seminole working to keep everyone safe in winter weather
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Seminole is doing everything it can to keep everyone as safe as possible in the winter weather. The city manager in Seminole said the Public Works Department is all hands on deck Tuesday night, doing what they can to keep the roads clear. "We’ve got all...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Snowy, rainy day created higher demand at shelter in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — The snowy, rainy day created a higher demand at a shelter in Norman. Food and Shelter in Norman said they’ll meet every need they can. As the snow fell, people looked for a warm place to stay and Food and Shelter provided just that. "Snow...
KOCO
Several inches of snow fall in Oklahoma as winter storm moves across state
Numerous counties across the state are under a winter weather warning as wet, heavy snow is moving through Oklahoma. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 will update the blog throughout the day. 11:15 a.m. Tuesday Update: Snow has fallen throughout the state,...
