Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services

Health Check: Eliminating the waiting list for disability services
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City testing beet juice solution to treat icy roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City's Public Works Department tested a brine and beet solution on Sunday, with the goal of de-icing roads more efficiently than salt. The beet solution is used in many northern cities including Calgary, Washington DC, and Cincinnati. Experts say it can work in colder temperatures than salt and is more cost-effective.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP gets troopers ready to help drivers on roads when snow hits

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is getting all of its troopers ready to help drivers when the snow hits Tuesday. Snow on the roads means more chances for accidents on major highways. They said it’s very possible accidents will happen in the winter weather and it’s important to remember if you have had a traffic accident due to slick roads, you may be waiting a little longer for them to respond.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma girl awarded for trying to keep OKC parks clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma girl from Nichols Hill’s Elementary is trying to keep Oklahoma City clean just by playing on playgrounds. "Maevyn doesn’t like anything to be dirty. She wants any messes that are made to be cleaned up immediately," said Kelli Brummer, Maevyn’s mom.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Highway 4 phase two due to start this spring

A Yukon contractor has offered to build the second phase of the State Highway 4 project at a cost 3.2% below the engineer’s estimate. Construction is expected the begin this spring – about two years after phase one was finished. Schwarz Paving Co. submitted a $12,628,932.55 bid for...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly stabbing Monday night outside a southwest Oklahoma City convenience store. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the parking lot of a convenience store near Southwest 29th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. A news release states that two people got into a fight, which led to a stabbing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma fire department making changes after someone drove off in fire truck

MUSTANG, Okla. — An Oklahoma fire department is making changes after someone drove off in a fire truck and led police on a chase. The truck was taken from Mustang on Friday night. Firefighters had just completed their medical call and were ready to head back to the station, but before they knew it, the suspect had jumped into the fire truck and led police on a chase.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Seminole working to keep everyone safe in winter weather

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Seminole is doing everything it can to keep everyone as safe as possible in the winter weather. The city manager in Seminole said the Public Works Department is all hands on deck Tuesday night, doing what they can to keep the roads clear. "We’ve got all...
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Snowy, rainy day created higher demand at shelter in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — The snowy, rainy day created a higher demand at a shelter in Norman. Food and Shelter in Norman said they’ll meet every need they can. As the snow fell, people looked for a warm place to stay and Food and Shelter provided just that. "Snow...
NORMAN, OK

