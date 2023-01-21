Read full article on original website
Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
Protesters marched and chanted outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Maryland home Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.
Landmark decision in Roe V. Wade happened 50 years ago today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision in Roe V. Wade - opening abortion access for people across the country.Last year the court decided to overturn that decision leading to multiple protests around the country. Today, another protest is expected to take place in Washington D.C. with sister rallies happening across the country.They'll be marching in favor of returning abortion access to people nationwide.
Just after Roe vs. Wade anniversary, Kevin Sorbo drops his personal take on abortion rights
It’s been 50 years since Roe vs. Wade was passed by the Supreme Court of Justices of the United States until it was overturned back in mid-2022. And as thousands of women and pro-choice supporters protested on the streets during the anniversary to bring back abortion rights to the country, God of War: Ascension‘s Hercules Kevin Sorbo shared his personal take on the political topic.
Lizzo calls for reproductive rights on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade: 'My body is nobody's business'
Some six months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, Lizzo is marking the 50th anniversary of the 1973 landmark ruling legalizing abortion with a new campaign for her shapewear brand, Yitty. On Sunday, the singer posted a video about the fight for body autonomy, alongside images...
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi’s office is convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was found guilty on all counts Monday after brief jury deliberations. Richard Barnett faced eight charges stemming from the insurrection in 2021, including...
WATCH: Scalise says Pelosi can't shield Senate anymore, touts plans for border action
On Sunday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) warned senators "who blocked any attempt to secure the border" that the new Republican-led House of Representatives will be sending a package of border security bills their way. "You’re going to see Republicans bring bills through the House to actually secure America’s...
White House Takes Executive Action To Help Protect Medication Abortion
On what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the White House is increasing protections in the face of growing abortion bans.
Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic
The Supreme Court delivered decisions in the first case of the term that started in October and it was the first time justices did so in person since the Covid pandemic began. NBC News' Laura Jarrett details cases the court is facing during its term.Jan. 23, 2023.
VP Kamala Harris on why Roe repeal is rooted in 'shaming women’s sexuality': Listen now
Vice President Kamala Harris shares her beliefs surrounding the overturn of Roe v. Wade on the latest episode of Glennon Doyle’s ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ podcast.
