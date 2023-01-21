ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Landmark decision in Roe V. Wade happened 50 years ago today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision in Roe V. Wade - opening abortion access for people across the country.Last year the court decided to overturn that decision leading to multiple protests around the country. Today, another protest is expected to take place in Washington D.C. with sister rallies happening across the country.They'll be marching in favor of returning abortion access to people nationwide. 
WASHINGTON STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Just after Roe vs. Wade anniversary, Kevin Sorbo drops his personal take on abortion rights

It’s been 50 years since Roe vs. Wade was passed by the Supreme Court of Justices of the United States until it was overturned back in mid-2022. And as thousands of women and pro-choice supporters protested on the streets during the anniversary to bring back abortion rights to the country, God of War: Ascension‘s Hercules Kevin Sorbo shared his personal take on the political topic.
NBC News

Supreme Court finally issues first ruling of term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday belatedly issued the first ruling of its nine-month term that started in October, more than a month behind its normal schedule. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the court's first opinion, with the justices ruling unanimously against Navy veteran Adolfo Arellano in a technical dispute over disability benefits. The court dismissed a second case concerning the scope of attorney-client privilege without issuing a written ruling.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy