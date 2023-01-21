ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Mills, MD

WUSA9

Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
GREENBELT, MD
Bay Net

63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
RIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead outside Prince George's County apartment complex

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Lanham apartment complex Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of Finian's Court apartment complex on Finns Lane, off of Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a welfare check in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault

LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
LANHAM, MD
