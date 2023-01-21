Read full article on original website
Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
Bay Net
63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
Pair Busted With Trunk Full Of Drugs While Driving In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says
A pair who were driving with a small pharmacy of illegal drugs in the trunk of their car in St. Mary’s County on Tuesday morning are facing a host of criminal charges, the sheriff’s office announced. Barry Nathaniel Booker, 61, was driving on Three Notch Road near North...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail. Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were...
Retired Anne Arundel County Police K9 dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
Driver Killed After Crash Landing Into Calvert County Building: State Police
Maryland State Police investigators were called to a business park in Calvert County on Monday night when a driver lost control at a busy intersection and was killed after coming to a crashing halt when he struck a building. Prince Frederick resident Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, needed to be extricated...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School
RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead outside Prince George's County apartment complex
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Lanham apartment complex Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of Finian's Court apartment complex on Finns Lane, off of Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a welfare check in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
WBAL Radio
Police arrest roommate and girlfriend in murder of St. Mary's County man
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a St. Mary's County man. The body of James Volodimir Nalborczyk was found in both St. Mary's and Charles counties. Police have arrested his live-in girlfriend, Michelina Goodwin, and their roommate, Larry Murphy. The pair from Great...
Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault
LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
Car wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a car in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect got out of a car and approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 1200...
High school student charged as an adult in deadly Metro station shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon. D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search...
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Armed carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on a chase through DC
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Detectives claim the pursuit started on E Street and ended on C Street, Northwest. The chase began when U.S. Capitol Police officers said they spotted a...
Weekend crime in downtown Annapolis includes stolen lobster
Several crimes were reported in downtown Annapolis on Sunday, including a live lobster stolen from a tank.
Stafford County dispatcher praised for stopping caller from attempting suicide
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — First responders play a vital role when answering calls from people during a vulnerable time and in an emergency, especially suicide-related ones. This one local dispatcher showed compassion to a caller who almost made a life-changing decision. A Stafford County dispatcher is being praised for...
Virginia dad missing since before Christmas is found dead in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 19-year-old and 17-year-old in connection with the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing before Christmas and whose remains were found in Maryland nearly a month later. Jose Guerrero was last seen Dec. 21 leaving his home in...
WUSA9
