ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Criticism of Denver's snow removal dates back decades

By Russell Haythorn
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ueaB_0kM3yXTI00

DENVER — Erin Lanz is used to dealing with snow.

“Everything compares back to Minnesota because that’s where I grew up and that’s what I’m used to,” she said.

So, naturally, she’s critical of how other cities and states deal with snow.

“Clearly, what’s happening now is not actually working,” Lanz said while walking her dog along one of Denver’s icy, snow-packed side streets.

“I feel sorry for the people who don’t have winter tires and four-wheel drive this year,” said Bob Dellavalle, who moved to Denver from Chicago in 1997. “Chicago definitely had more plows.”

In Denver, the side streets are still a mess, and have been since the storm that hit between Christmas and the new year. They were made worse by an additional 10 inches of snow in Denver this week.

The city admits the storm before the new year caught them a bit off-guard.

“We did send a few residential plows out,” said Nancy Kuhn, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI). “But by then, the snow had already been packed down.”

“It comes down to, from a city standpoint, how much equipment do they want to invest in,” said Stephen Leonard, professor of history at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Leonard says the problem with side street snow removal in Denver dates back to a storm in 1913 that dumped more than 45 inches of snow on Denver in a matter of four or five days. It has even led to a mayor or two getting buried in their bids for re-election.

“Mayor McNichols said at one point, "The people who think I can make it snow think I can make it go away,"” Leonard said. “Christmas of 1982, in excess of 20 inches. Some people have blamed his defeat on that. He was running for re-election in 1983.”

Leonard says the history is complicated, but you can basically break it down to four main things:

  • Monster snow storms are somewhat rare in Denver.
  • The Sun typically does come out and melt things.
  • De-icer was contributing to the brown cloud above Denver, so people didn’t want the city using it on side streets.
  • Denver has never really invested in a lot of snow removal equipment like those upper Midwest cities.

“I rarely see a snow plow, unless they’re out on the highways,” Lanz said.

So here we are – no sun, very few plows and a city stuck in a rut.

“We do get sun,” Dellavalle said. “Most of the time, it works. Occasionally, it doesn’t.”

“Do better,” Lanz joked. “Come up with a plan. You need a plan first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kM3yXTI00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Body Security Check

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
95 Rock KKNN

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.

A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents

For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy