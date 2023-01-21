ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Praise: Compliments Montanans Love to Receive

I'll admit I suffer from what's called a "performer's ego" which means I have a minimum threshold for compliments per week and if I don't meet my quota, I'm swallowed up by an existential crisis. Yes, there's a black hole inside my spirit which demands approval from strangers, but hey, that's show business for ya.
Big CWD Money a Win for Hunters in Montana and Many Other States

It doesn't show signs of stoppin'. And no, we're not giving props to the whimsical holiday song, "Let it Snow Let it Snow Let it Snow." A much darker cloud with no signs of stopping hangs over the populations of deer, elk and moose in Montana and at least 30 other states, along with five Canadian provinces. Thankfully, critical financial help is on the way to battle Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Why name a sweet little Montana puppy French Hen?

If a puppy is born around Christmastime, there's a good chance she could get a Christmas name. And Egg Nog isn't a perfect dog name. That's partly why this week's puppy up for adoption on Take Me Home Tuesday is known by the unusual name of "French Hen." Allison Kadler...
Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
20 License Plates Banned in Montana You Will Love

The sheer amount of combinations of letters and numbers people come up with for their license plates is impressive. If you register your car in Montana, you have multiple options when it comes to picking your plates. Typically people will get the normal blue Montana license plate, but there are other options that you could pick. There is the Montana Centennial plate, or you could spend more money and get a license plate where part of the proceeds goes toward a nonprofit.
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular

Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better

Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Horsing Around: Montana’s Wildest Winter Sport is Happening Soon

Tis the season for winter fun in the great outdoors. For some, winter is about ice fishing or building snowmen, while others prefer to strap slick boards to their feet and let gravity pull them down a mountain. But, how about the folks that strap slick boards to their feet and let horses do the pulling? It is called Skijoring, and it is one of the oldest competitive sports in the state. Not to mention one of the most extreme winter sports in the west.
Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 514 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,654,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,612 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,300 doses have been administered and 78,430 people are fully immunized. 64% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
