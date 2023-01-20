Read full article on original website
Jay Uhlman has a head-start as Tulane’s new baseball coach
NEW ORLEANS – Jay Uhlman is beginning his first season as Tulane’s head baseball coach. He was recruiting coordinator and hitting coach under former Green Wave coach Travis Jewett for the last four seasons and even served as acting head coach and led the Green Wave to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament after Jewett was fired late last season.
Privateers look to replace key bats, return solid core
Going into Blake Dean’s eighth season on the Lakefront, the New Orleans Privateers baseball team has to replace a couple of key parts of their lineup. Still, New Orleans has found a way regardless of personnel to rank at or near the top of the Southland Conference in hitting.
Bowling: Chapelle, Slidell boys get wins
Archbishop Chapelle’s bowling team pitched a 27-0 shutout Tuesday over Slidell at Bowling USA. The Chipmunks (3-0), bowling without regular No. 6 Olivia Bares in the lineup, got a 498 series from Mia Bella Harvey, including a 189 middle game, to lead the way. The match was the season...
Brother Martin to host Jesuit in highly-anticipated dual match Wednesday
The Brother Martin Crusaders and The Jesuit Blue Jays, two well-known high school programs in New Orleans and across the state, have competed in the Catholic League for decades. Both have a rich history facing one another from the gridiron to the baseball diamond. In another sports rivalry of great...
Crescent City Sports live streaming coverage focuses on wrestling this week
NEW ORLEANS – Crescent City Sports’ live streaming coverage of high school sports shifts to the mat this week with a pair of wrestling events. CCS will have live coverage of Wednesday 6 p.m. dual between Jesuit and Brother Martin and Saturday’s Catholic League duals beginning at 9 a.m., both from Conlin Gymnasium on the Brother Martin campus. CCS’ Ken Trahan will have the play-by-play and former St. Paul’s head coach Craig Ketelsen will provide analysis on Wednesday.
Mount Carmel Academy’s Sydney Green signs with XULA
NEW ORLEANS — Sydney Green’s mom and dad played tennis for Xavier University of Louisiana, and dad — three-time ITA/NAIA National Coach of the Year Alan Green — is in his 20th season leading XULA’s women’s and men’s teams. So it was no...
Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School named 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Emma Bourg of Houma Christian School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. Bourg is the first Gatorade Louisiana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year to be chosen from Houma Christian School.
Soccer: Kenner Discovery wins district; Chapelle edges Riverside
Monday night, the Kenner Discovery boys’ soccer program won the District 7-III Championship, defeating Franklinton 8-0. It is the first district title for the Swamp Owls. Junior Lance Rumbelow and sophomore Lance Rumbelow each scored a pair of goals to pace the Swamp Owls. Junior Kaleb Gross had a goal and an assist while Derieck Hernandez-Euceda, Gabe Vogel and Ian Cabrera each added a goal.
