ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Outrage as Iowa Republicans want to ban food stamp users from buying sliced cheese, white rice, or fresh meats

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymFrK_0kM3xJOZ00

A controversial new proposal from Iowa Republicans would drastically limit which foods recipients of the SNAP food aid programme are able to purchase, slashing kitchen staples like fresh meats, pasta sauce, and even flour.

Critics say House File 3, introduced by the Iowa GOP last week and co-sponsored by nearly legislators, will hit low-income people, disabled people, and seniors who rely on SNAP to meet their food needs.

Michelle Book, president of the Food Bank of Iowa, called the bill "one of the most egregious attempts” to roll back assistance in the state in recent memory, telling Business Insider the legislation would put "additional burden on people that are food insecure.”

In addition to barring SNAP purchases of white grains, baked beans, and sliced cheese, the HF3 would also limit aid recipients to purchase foods on the list of the federal Women, Infant, & Children (WIC) programme, which was designed to be a supplement to SNAP.

WIC is "not designed for people that rely on SNAP benefits to make ends meet," Ms Book added.

The proposed policy could drastically affect nutrition access for the more than 250,000 Iowans who use SNAP, Salon reports .

It is now under consideration by the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services committee.

Des Moines Area Religious Council, an interfaith charity organisation, called the bill “harmful” in a statement .

“This is a punitive policy that will do nothing to improve the health and nutrition of Iowans, but rather be a detriment,” the group said, adding that state SNAP enrollment is already at a 14-year low, and that DMARC’s food pantry recently set a single-day record for use.

State Republicans defended the bill, arguing it will allow money to be better spent elsewhere.

"It’s these entitlement programs," Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told KCCI . "They’re the ones that are growing within the budget and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities."

Comments / 271

Earlene Nicholson
4d ago

how about the repubs in Iowa take a cut in their pay they could stand to lose a few pounds and quite giving break to the weathy why is it that all these portions pick on the poor the elderly and disabled bunch of hardhearted powemongers

Reply(12)
101
Susan F. Miller
4d ago

SNAP isn't just for the poor, but for working people who find themselves unexpectedly in need for a multitude of unforseen reasons. in other words it is for YOU. when the pull this crap clearly republicans couldn't give a damn about YOU but they sure care if you can own a military style gun.

Reply(4)
75
Jamie Starr
4d ago

well the government just starved anyone with diabetes, celiac disease and those allergic to wheat and grains. Gluten free people don't stand a chance either. Thank you to the Republicans in Iowa for pushing this bill. You all just sentenced thousands of people to starve to death. Now who will pay your salaries. I have been a republican my entire voting privilege and I am disgusted and ashamed of the Republicans pushing this bill.

Reply(5)
70
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price

Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Farm Group Asks F-T-C to Investigate Possible Egg Price Collusion

A national farmers' advocacy group is asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the possibility of price collusion between major egg producers. Eggs now average more than four-dollars a dozen nationally. Iowa reflects that trend, where a dozen eggs cost more than two-and-a-half times what they did a year ago.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25%

An Iowa Senate bill would increase the number of people who don’t live in Iowa who can hunt the state’s antlered whitetail deer each year from 6,000 to 7,500, and those hunters would be encouraged to shoot female deer, too. Senate File 42 advanced with Republican support out of a Senate subcommittee Tuesday. Similar legislation […] The post Legislation would increase number of out-of-state deer hunters by 25% appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law

After years of debate and a decisive election with school choice at center stage, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her private school scholarship program into law Tuesday. Students and staff of Iowa private schools gathered around the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as Reynolds and supporters celebrated passing the legislation, which cleared the Senate less than […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

Iowa lawmakers propose severe restrictions for food assistance

DES MOINES — A Republican-backed bill in the Iowa Legislature seeks to put strict new limits on which foods people could buy at the grocery store using public-assistance benefits. House Bill 3 would limit people to items on the state’s WIC list, supplemental nutrition for Women, Infants and Children....
IOWA STATE
106.9 KROC

A Popular Pizza Chain is Set to Open Its First Locations in Iowa

A New York City-based pizzeria is finally making its way to the Hawkeye State!. We have quite a few big pizza chains here in the state of Iowa: Little Caesars, Happy Joe's, Pizza Hut, Domino's, Casey's, Papa Murphy's, Papa Johns - but one place we don't have is Grimaldi's Pizzeria... yet! Thanks to a new article from the Corridor Business Journal, we now know that Grimaldi's Pizzeria is set to open five Iowa locations, the first of which should arrive this year.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The carbon capture pipeline needs to go through

In December 2022, three companies — Summit Carbon solutions, Navigator Heartland Greenway, and Wolf Carbon Solutions — proposed a $4.5 billion pipeline. This project will stretch three pipelines across Iowa with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions from Golden Grain Energy through carbon-capture. The proposal entails pressurizing...
IOWA STATE
Salon

Coming soon: More Native foods in the National School Lunch Program

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. On a day of -38 temperatures and frigid winds gusting across the Northern Great Plains, Mariah Gladstone fed the wood stove at her home in Montana as she shared details about her recent professional passion project. The founder of online Indigenous cooking show Indigikitchen has recently released a toolkit that, with funding from nonprofit Montana No Kid Hungry, is designed to help school food service directors figure out how to incorporate more Indigenous foods into their menus. Gladstone believes it's an important step in getting more culturally appropriate ingredients into meals at Native schools throughout the U.S.
MONTANA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed bill in Iowa would make changes to SNAP benefits

Gov. Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of California shooting. Governor Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff to honor and remember the victims in the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. Defense team makes its case in trial for man accused of killing his...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

A Third Attempt To Ban Gay Panic Defense In Iowa Courts

Des Moines, Iowa — An Iowa House subcommittee has again advanced a bill to ban what’s been called the Gay Panic Defense. It would prevent defendants charged with a violent crime from claiming temporary insanity because they discovered the victim was gay, lesbian or transgender. The bill has never been considered in the Iowa Senate, but it has passed the House unanimously twice before.
IOWA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Best Place to Stay in Iowa? A Grain Bin Near the Field of Dreams

What's the best place you can stay in Iowa? If one national site is to be believed, it's a converted grain bin that's in the same city as The Field of Dreams. Only In Your State declared this "quiet country farm stay" on VRBO as the #1 place to stay in Iowa. The history of this place goes back generations. Here's the brief description from Mona pape, the VRBO host:
IOWA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy