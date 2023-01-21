PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.

