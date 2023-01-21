ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor

Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead

The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha to demolish abandoned homes

OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died after spending nearly 20 years in prison. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln. Nuzum was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district. The 11-year-old boy disappeared on May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School. Tammi Larsen filed a petition on Jan. 10 in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead because of the care he needed as a child with autism.
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships

OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

