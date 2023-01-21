Read full article on original website
Court documents allege how dispute over dog led to slaying of Lincoln teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A dispute over an unleashed dog led up to the slaying of a Lincoln teen on Saturday, court documents allege. According to an arrest affidavit filed Monday, 29-year-old Armon Rejai was walking his dog near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue when he began arguing with his neighbors.
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon.
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests 2 after more than 300 pounds of drugs found
The mother of Ryan Larsen has filed a petition to presume her missing son dead.
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
Lincoln woman sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman was sentenced for transferring firearms to a felon who was serving his post-release supervision. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 25-year-old Kylie Thompson, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to a term of 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release for transferring firearms to a felon, also known as a straw purchase.
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
Omaha to demolish abandoned homes
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
Tecumseh inmate serving life sentence for Omaha-area murder dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate, who was sentenced to life for murder out of Douglas County, died Monday. Officials with TSCI said that 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died at a Lincoln hospital. Nuzum was incarcerated at TSCI, where he began his sentenced Feb. 25, 2003. Authorities said...
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
Man cited on suspicion of DUI after trespassing at Lincoln school, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was ticketed Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after trespassing at a Lincoln middle school, police say. Around 7:45 a.m., a school resource officer at Irving Middle School was notified that an unknown man had entered the building. Police say the...
Nebraska troopers seize over 300 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Sidney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Pennsylvanians were arrested Monday after troopers found over 300 pounds of marijuana in their car near Sidney. Around 3:50 p.m., a trooper pulled over a speeding vehicle on a road just south of Dix, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper then smelled...
Mother of Ryan Larsen, missing boy from La Vista, files petition to have him declared dead
OMAHA, Neb. — The mother of Ryan Larsen, theLa Vista boy who went missing in May 2021, filed a petition to have Larsen declared dead. In court filings obtained by KETV NewsWatch 7, Tammi Larsen lists the date of her son's death as May 17 — the day he walked out of La Vista West Elementary School.
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Pets and protection orders: Experts say animals keep people in abusive relationships
OMAHA, Neb. — Pets can command our lives. They can even be a power dynamic in our relationships, according to a gender-based violence expert with the Women's Fund of Omaha. Freedom from Violence program manager Nick Zadina and other advocates have tried to add pets to domestic abuse protection orders through legislation in Nebraska. It would allow police to arrest abusers who threaten animals they share with a domestic partner.
UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest
A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
