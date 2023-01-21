Read full article on original website
Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
Ginther stresses accountability at home is key in addressing youth crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said Monday that the fight to save young lives is one of the city's top priorities. The city and police are working with community leaders, schools and mentors to try to find ways to address the problem. Ginther told ABC 6...
Stone Foltz: Hazing death of Delaware County man leads to record settlement with BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The hazing death of a Delaware County man, while he was a student at Bowling Green State University, has led to the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case in Ohio history, according to the attorney for the family. The family of...
Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
Open or closed? Lots for administrators to consider before making the call on snow days
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — For parents, snow days are inconvenient. For kids, they’re a thrill. For school superintendents, they’re a complicated mix of factors to consider before making a decision that will be scrutinized by parents and students. “These are always difficult decisions, but we need to...
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. ALERT DAY - WEDNESDAY: Early snow changing to ice & rain, windy, high 43. TONIGHT: Snow showers,...
Teens shot air guns at Lancaster City Schools' buses with students onboard, windows hit
LANCASTER, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents are calling on Lancaster City School District leaders to communicate better after they said their son experienced a scary situation on his bus ride home. "I was a little scared that he wasn’t safe on the bus," Davida Chute said. Lancaster police said...
Man injured in far southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a far southeast Columbus shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened along Fallon Lane just after midnight. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a man being shot. When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with...
Columbus couple moves forward after appearing on Shark Tank
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — A Galena couple, Alicia Long and Dane Turk joined Good Day Columbus to discuss their experience on the latest episode of ABC's Shark Tank. The couple founded the brand 'Nutr' and have created a plant based milk making machine. For more information visit...
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio bracing for overnight snow storm, slippery morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with snow in the morning, creating a challenging morning commute then changing to rain during the day. Accumulations of at least 2”-4” are likely. Snow north and west of Columbus will be much deeper. Flurries and snow showers will continue Thursday.
Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
New gun legislation takes effect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New gun legislation went into effect in Columbus on Jan 21. City leaders said they passed the legislation to save lives, but it's bringing both support and criticism from gun owners. The law makes bans magazines that can hold 30 rounds of ammunition or more,...
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
