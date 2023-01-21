ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Highland Elementary educator remembered by family and students

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students and staff at Highland Elementary School remembered a special education instructional assistant who was killed over the weekend. 25-year-old Jamika Summerville was shot in a home on Belvedere Avenue early Saturday morning. The district called Summerville a passionate and committed educator. She had worked at Highland for five years and had attended the school as a child.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief Bryant, command staff pushing to address youth violence

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a problem plaguing communities and devastating families. A wave of deadly youth violence. The issue is priority number one for Columbus police. Chief Elaine Bryant and her 1st assistant chief, LaShanna Potts, spoke with ABC 6 detailing their around-the-clock efforts to save young lives.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gahanna city hall reopens after bomb threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A bomb threat called in to Gahanna's city hall Tuesday briefly caused an evacuation. The city said it received the threat before noon and the building was evacuated. Gahanna police cleared the building and determined it was safe within two hours.
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. ALERT DAY - WEDNESDAY: Early snow changing to ice & rain, windy, high 43. TONIGHT: Snow showers,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in far southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was injured in a far southeast Columbus shooting early Monday morning. The shooting happened along Fallon Lane just after midnight. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a man being shot. When police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man with...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus couple moves forward after appearing on Shark Tank

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — — A Galena couple, Alicia Long and Dane Turk joined Good Day Columbus to discuss their experience on the latest episode of ABC's Shark Tank. The couple founded the brand 'Nutr' and have created a plant based milk making machine. For more information visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New gun legislation takes effect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New gun legislation went into effect in Columbus on Jan 21. City leaders said they passed the legislation to save lives, but it's bringing both support and criticism from gun owners. The law makes bans magazines that can hold 30 rounds of ammunition or more,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus health and wellness expert explains how to beat the winter blues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’ve ever found yourself feeling down during the winter months, you’ve experienced the winter blues. Gabbe Health & Well-Being director, Arianna Galligher shared how to beat winter depression and the Star Program with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

614 Restaurant Week preview with High Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You can help the Children's Hunger Alliance while getting a good deal on your meal, Restaurant Week begins on Monday. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco spoke with the general manager of High Bank Co. Benjamin Greg about the deals they're cooking up this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Air National Guard conducting training flights this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights over central Ohio this week. Weather permitting, the training flights will take place Monday through Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until around 8:00 p.m. on nights when the exercises take place.
OHIO STATE

