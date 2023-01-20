ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Decision Made On Florida Signee Whose NIL Deal Fell Apart

By Jason Hall
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pFjX_0kM3vUDQ00
Photo: Getty Images

Five-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada has been released from his national letter of intent by the University of Florida days after a crucial $13 million name, image and likeness endorsement deal fell apart, ESPN reports.

Rashada, who signed with the Gators in December, had requested his release on Wednesday (January 18) after failing to enroll early at the University of Florida for the spring semester last week.

Earlier this week, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Associated Press that Rashada's future at UF was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective, an independent fundraising arm that pays student-athletes endorsement money in all sports. The group, however, terminated its binding agreement with Rashada, which has led to the quarterback's absence and uncertain future in Gainesville.

Rashada's representatives would've reportedly been able file a lawsuit against the Gator Collective and possibly the UF athletic department in relation to the failed deal had his release not been granted, according to the AP .

Rashada was rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and a consensus four-star prospect by On3.com , ranking as the No. 7 quarterback, No. 6 player from the state of California and No. 64 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. ﻿ ﻿

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Elite 2024 recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools

2024 four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr revealed his top five schools on Sunday and he included the Tennessee Vols. Boatwright also included South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF in his top five. Boatwright, 6-foot-1/170 lbs from Clearwater, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 28 safety...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

High-profile recruits turning out for second Florida State Junior Day

It didn’t take long for several highly coveted recruits to begin showing up Saturday morning for the Florida State football staff’s second Junior Day of 2023. All within minutes of each other, the Seminoles’ coaches welcomed in four-star WR TJ Abrams of Fort Myers, four-star RB and FSU commit Kameron Davis of Albany, Ga., four-star OL Jason Zandamela of Clearwater, and four-star DL Omar White of Valdosta, Ga.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.

TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
World-Track and Field (blog)

Noah Lyles finishes 3rd in 60m season opener in Florida

The RADD College Invitational 2023 in Gainesville, Florida, saw some notable races on Friday, with the men’s 60m being one of the day’s highlights. Two-time world 200m champion Noah Lyles opened his season with a third-place finish with a time of 6.61 seconds, behind his teammates Kendal Williams and Josephus Lyles who ended first and second, respectively.
GAINESVILLE, FL
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy