Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
