Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
Comments / 0