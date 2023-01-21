Read full article on original website
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO reports police dog Akim has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
KOLO TV Reno
Man sent to prison for attempted trafficking in a date rape drug
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A probation violation led authorities to the discovery of a date rape drug and the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jeremy Robert Daniels, 47, must serve at least 42 months in prison before he Is...
KOLO TV Reno
Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
2news.com
Boutique providing clothing and toys opening at OUR Place Shelter
The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation will be holding a grand opening for the Katie Bug Boutique at the OUR Place Shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Katie Bug Boutique will be available to families of OUR Place, providing clothes, shoes, and toys...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable
Getting from place to place in Northern Nevada is often complicated by winter weather. It is even harder when you don’t — or can’t — drive The post Snowy sidewalks are inconvenient. For those with disabilities, they can be impassable appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School
Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
2news.com
WCSD Board to Discuss Budget, Possible Purchase Advanced Technology for Classrooms
At its next board meeting, Washoe County School District Trustees will discuss the proposed purchase of more than 1,500 new interactive Promethean ActivePanels at approximately 50 schools. If approved, the ActivePanels would represent about 55 percent of the total number of classrooms in the Washoe County School District (WCSD). A...
