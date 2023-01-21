ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

WCSO reports police dog Akim has died

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced that retired police dog Akim died Friday. Born in 2010, Akim worked with Chief Deputy Corey Solferino with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force until 2015. Akim was able to enjoy many years of retirement with...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man sent to prison for attempted trafficking in a date rape drug

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A probation violation led authorities to the discovery of a date rape drug and the defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. Jeremy Robert Daniels, 47, must serve at least 42 months in prison before he Is...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Amerigas not leaving, but some customers still wait in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Last week we reported there were customers of the propane company Amerigas left without fuel, without warning, in the bitter cold and answers were few, including whether the company was still making deliveries in our area. Our phone has been ringing ever since. Let’s take that first...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe agencies continue search for workforce housing solutions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Heading into the new year, affordable/workforce housing on the North Shore is top of mind for many Tahoe agencies and is set to be a topic of conversation among the Washoe County Board of Commissioners this month. The commissioners will hold a special meeting on...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School

Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...

