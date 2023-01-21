ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

GV Wire

Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?

Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
KMJ

Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
yourcentralvalley.com

Valley Life Charter: Learning with leadership

Valley Life Charter School is a small K-8 charter school in Visalia with the mission “to provide a rigorous educational program emphasizing academics, leadership, and visual and performing arts.”. Lori Lackey the Superintendent Principal at Valley Life gave us a tour of the school and a peek into how...
yourcentralvalley.com

Senior Care Advocates: What to do when the unexpected happens

According to Senior Care Advocates, 32% of caregivers die before the one they’re caring for. Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care Advocates, joined the show with some tips for what to do when the unexpected happens. Senior Care Advocates. 555 w. Shaw Ave, Ste. B-1, Fresno, CA...
yourcentralvalley.com

Promising snowpack could benefit local farmers

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Valley farmers are optimistic about future irrigation deliveries after recent storms. The storms in December and January have built a strong start to the snow season. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the snowpack is well above 200% of the average for...
yourcentralvalley.com

The first step to First Steps Recovery is just a phone call

First Steps Recovery is a residential treatment center that specializes in addiction treatment, located in Clovis. Ally Molina is the Director of Admissions at First Steps, she joined the show to explain how the first phone call goes with most people seeking recovery or anyone seeking information about the process.
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Getting more girls into welding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 94% percent of the welders in the United States are men, a big reason many young women are being encouraged to take welding courses in high school. A welding competition in Fresno gave female students an opportunity to showcase their skills and earn scholarship money.
clovisroundup.com

CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center

A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
YourCentralValley.com

BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
GV Wire

Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?

The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
