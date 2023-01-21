Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
GV Wire
Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?
Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
KMJ
Need A Job? FCSO Is Holding A Career Event This Saturday In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/) — Interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement? If so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office might have you covered. According to the sheriff’s office, Brunch with Badges will take place this Saturday, Jan. 28, at the training facility in downtown Fresno (110 M. St. Fresno, CA 93721).
yourcentralvalley.com
Valley Life Charter: Learning with leadership
Valley Life Charter School is a small K-8 charter school in Visalia with the mission “to provide a rigorous educational program emphasizing academics, leadership, and visual and performing arts.”. Lori Lackey the Superintendent Principal at Valley Life gave us a tour of the school and a peek into how...
yourcentralvalley.com
Senior Care Advocates: What to do when the unexpected happens
According to Senior Care Advocates, 32% of caregivers die before the one they’re caring for. Gregory Steen, founder and CEO of Senior Care Advocates, joined the show with some tips for what to do when the unexpected happens. Senior Care Advocates. 555 w. Shaw Ave, Ste. B-1, Fresno, CA...
Fresno State Armenian Studies receives donation from estate trust
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley man keen on helping Armenian-decent students pursue their education provides funds to help the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State. According to Fresno State, Ralph Shabazian never learned the Armenian language, but always had an interest in the history and culture of his people and was proud of […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Promising snowpack could benefit local farmers
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — Valley farmers are optimistic about future irrigation deliveries after recent storms. The storms in December and January have built a strong start to the snow season. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the snowpack is well above 200% of the average for...
Popular Clovis strawberry patch hit hard by severe flooding
A popular Clovis strawberry stand is looking at a much lighter harvest this season.
yourcentralvalley.com
The first step to First Steps Recovery is just a phone call
First Steps Recovery is a residential treatment center that specializes in addiction treatment, located in Clovis. Ally Molina is the Director of Admissions at First Steps, she joined the show to explain how the first phone call goes with most people seeking recovery or anyone seeking information about the process.
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
New device helps Clovis veteran with Parkinson's walk again
The simple act of walking can be challenging for those living with Parkinson's disease, which affects movement. However, a Clovis veteran is now on the move with the help of a newly-invented device.
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Getting more girls into welding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – 94% percent of the welders in the United States are men, a big reason many young women are being encouraged to take welding courses in high school. A welding competition in Fresno gave female students an opportunity to showcase their skills and earn scholarship money.
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
GV Wire
City Hall Gets 10 Times as Many Calls on Potholes. What’s the Repair Plan?
The recent onslaught of atmospheric rivers has made driving some Fresno streets a test in avoiding potholes. Calls to City Hall about potholes on Fresno’s 1,767 miles of streets have increased 10 times after the punishing series of storms, city spokeswoman Sontaya Rose told GV Wire on Monday. “Crews...
clovisroundup.com
CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center
A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
GV Wire
Why Is Fresno Unified Serving Frozen School Lunches?
The Fresno Unified School Board learned Wednesday about plans to hire new executive chefs to make meals more appetizing for students, ongoing efforts to reduce the amount of food that students toss into trash cans, the adoption of compostable lunch trays that also reduce the waste stream, and the potential to restore some “scratch” (on-site) cooking at schools.
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
Comments / 0