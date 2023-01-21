Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Brooke Olson Grabs Another NSIC North Player of the Week Honor
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson continues to add to her storybook career at UMD. The latest being another NSIC North Player of the Week honor. It’s Olson’s 2nd of the year and 6th of her career that she has been awarded the weekly award. There was...
FOX 21 Online
Shuster & Giuliani Named Co-Owners for Duluth FC
DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC has new co-owners and they are familiar faces to the area. Olympic gold medalist John Shuster and businessman Alex Giuliani, who’s been involved in higher business projects such as Pier B and Clyde Iron Works are now running the team. The duo will take over...
FOX 21 Online
Former Bulldog OC Noah Pauley Joins Iowa State Coaching Staff
AMES, Iowa.- A former UMD offensive coordinator continues to climb the coaching ranks. Duluth native Noah Pauley is joining the Iowa State coaching staff after spending the last four seasons at North Dakota State. Like with the Bison, Pauley will be coaching the wide receivers for the Cyclones. The former...
FOX 21 Online
Esko RB/LB Nolan Witt Announces Commitment to UW-Stout
ESKO, Minn.- Another local standout will call UW-Stout home in the fall. Esko running back and linebacker announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Monday night. The bruising back had 750 yards on the ground this past season for the Eskomos. He could also play some defense too as...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Hermantown Boys Bounce Back with Shutout Win Over Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hermantown boys hockey team was back in the win column on Tuesday, defeating Superior 11-0. Hermantown would outshoot Superior 44-9. The Hawks (13-2-1) will next be in action on Thursday at Proctor.
FOX 21 Online
Steppers Dance Show Returns
DULUTH, Minn. – The Steppers Dance Show featuring dancers from a range of teams and studios returned Tuesday for the first time since 2019. About 16 teams attended, showcasing a total of 35 routines. The show was held at Duluth East High School. The dance season started in Oktober...
FOX 21 Online
Hermantown’s Blake Schmitz to Play College Basketball at Bethel
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown forward Blake Schmitz won’t have to travel too far for his next team. Schmitz announced he’ll suit up for the Bethel Royals, out of the MIAC conference next year. In 12 games so far this season, Schmitz leads the Hawks in points, assists, steals, and...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Steppers Dance Show Returns Post-Pandemic
DULUTH, Minn. — Local dance groups are teaming up to present Steppers Dance Show for the first time since 2019. 13 different teams/studios will perform 30 routines at the Duluth East Gym on January 24 at 6:30 pm. Duluth East Coach Kimberly Chick Joined FOX21 on the morning show...
FOX 21 Online
Veteran Robert Schieve Running For Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, Minn. – As of Monday, there are three candidates who have confirmed their run: Current Mayor Emily Larson, former Duluth lawmaker Roger Reinert and Robert Schieve, a veteran who is retired. Shieve is the latest person to announce he’s running. He told FOX 21 Monday that he wants...
FOX 21 Online
Hayward Wolfpack FC Now Known as Superior City FC After Move to Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Hayward Wolfpack football club is making quite a few changes before the 2023 season. Not only are they moving, but they also have a new name. The team will now call Superior home and will be named Superior City FC. However, the Wolfpack nickname will remain. Superior...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Despite 2nd Half Rally, Superior Boys Fall to Eau Claire Memorial By 2
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys basketball team would play Eau Claire Memorial tough on Tuesday, but would ultimately fall 62 to 60. Superior (9-6) will look to bounce back Friday when the host Duluth Denfeld.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: South Shore Girls Earn 13th Win, Chisholm Boys Knock Off Duluth Marshall
DULUTH, Minn.- The South Shore girls basketball team picked up their 13th win of the season on Monday, defeating Duluth Denfeld 88 to 33. Lily Truchon had a team-leading 36 points. The Cardinals (13-1) will next host Solon Springs on Thursday. In other basketball action, the Chisholm boys earned a...
FOX 21 Online
State Abortion Battle Moves to the Northland
Duluth, Minn. — It’s an issue that has many people upset, no matter which side you are on. Abortion is the number one issue, at this point in the Minnesota Legislature’s’ current session. Up to his point, much of the action on these bills has taken place in St. Paul, Now, the action has turned to the Northland.
FOX 21 Online
Question To Duluth City Councilors: Are You Running For Mayor?
DULUTH, Minn. – As a third candidate says he’s running for Duluth’s next mayor, FOX 21 is confirming if anyone on the Duluth city council – current and former – is up for the challenge. Over the past week, we’ve heard back from all but...
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Clyde Brewing
DULUTH, Minn. – “People have been asking, “When’s the beer going to come? When’s the beer going to come?” for the last almost two years. So, the day is finally here,” Clyde Brewing Head Brewer, Dale Kleinschmidt says. Clyde Brewing officially opened its...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
FOX 21 Online
Voting For 2023 ‘Movies In The Park’ Now Open
DULUTH, Minn. — For those looking ahead to summertime in Duluth, voting is now open for this year’s Movies in the Park. Downtown Duluth says you can vote by going on to their Facebook page and liking your top 8 movie choices. This year there are 13 options to choose from.
FOX 21 Online
New Monthly Program At Cloquet Public Library Involves Dogs
CLOQUET, Minn. — A new monthly event started Monday at the Cloquet Public Library bringing children and dogs closer together. It’s called “Barks and Books” and let’s children go to the library and sit and read to a therapy dog. The program is meant to...
