Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Tesla Accidentally Shows CCS Compatible ‘Magic Dock’ That Can Charge Other EVs
In just the latest example of Tesla introducing new products late, the CCS-compatible charging station that was supposed to be introduced in 2021, allowing any EV to top up their battery at its charging stations, may just have been teased. Screenshots, allegedly taken from the Tesla app and posted to...
Carscoops
BMW To Begin Producing Solid-State Battery Cells This Year
BMW will begin prototype production of solid-state battery cells following an expansion of its deal with U.S. company Solid Power. The expanded deal has granted BMW an R&D license so it can begin production at its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center in Parsdorf near Munich. Speaking in an interview with Auto...
Carscoops
Porsche Is Readying A 1,000 HP Taycan To Rival Tesla And Lucid
The Porsche Taycan range will soon receive a more powerful and more track-focused variant that may give the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire something to worry about. We had our first opportunity to see a prototype of the new electric Porsche flagship in October 2022 when it...
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Electric Future To Be Revealed On Jan 26th
Peugeot started 2023 on a high note with the unveiling of the Inception concept at CES. Now, they’ve announced plans to hold an “E-Lion Day” on January 26th. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but promised to “present its electric vision for the future of the brand.” The company went on to say we can expect “big announcements” that appear to involve both electric and electrified vehicles.
Carscoops
Rolls-Royce May Have To Increase Spectre Production To Meet EV Demand
Rolls-Royce may have to increase production of the all-electric Spectre due to strong demand for the model. While the British car manufacturer only took off the wraps to its first EV in October, it is already proving popular among the brand’s loyal customers. In fact, Rolls-Royce chief executive Torsten Müller-Ötvös says that the car’s order book stretches far into 2023 and that if orders keep coming in at the current rate, it will need to increase production.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
Carscoops
The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL Combines Two Classics To Create Something Challenging
Restomods are anything but new in the world of automotive enthusiasm, but few have provenance. The Grand Mercedes-Benz 600SL, though, weaves many interesting parts together with as a rich tapestry of brand history. In its simplest form, the car is a combination of a 2002 SL roadster and a 1967...
Carscoops
New BMW Alpina B5 GT Limited Edition Sends Off Current 5-Series With 625 HP
While we are patiently waiting for the new generation of the BMW 5-Series to debut later this year, Alpina launched one last special edition of the current model. The BMW Alpina B5 GT is likely the coolest and most exclusive variant of the outgoing 5-Series, featuring more power and an M5-beating top speed, and will be offered in a limited production of 250 units in both sedan and Touring forms.
Carscoops
How Much Will This Ford Bronco Raptor With No Reserve Sell For?
How much would you be willing to pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor that’s barely been used and is looking for a new home?. In the U.S., prices for the Bronco Raptor start at $70,095 and top out at $82,550 but that requires ordering one through a dealership and waiting many months for delivery. Evidently, some shoppers are willing to pay a premium to pick up the keys to a Bronco Raptor immediately, as evidenced by this one listed for sale through Bring a Trailer.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
Carscoops
Ford’s VW-Based Electric SUV Spied As ID.4’s Non-Identical Twin
Prototypes of Ford’s yet-unnamed crossover that will be based on VW Group‘s MEB architecture were caught testing outside the automaker’s facilities in Europe giving us a better idea of what to expect. Ford described the upcoming electric SUV simply as a “medium-sized crossover” in an official teaser...
Carscoops
Lightyear 0 Production Suspended As Company Decides To Focus On More Affordable 2
The Lightyear 0 went into production less than three months ago, but the revolutionary electric vehicle has already reached the end of the road as the company has suspended production to “fully focus” on the more affordable 2. In a statement, Lightyear said they’re dealing with a number...
Carscoops
Next C9 Corvette Rumored To Debut In 2028, Feature A Gasoline Engine
Even though the C8 Corvette still feels pretty new, Chevrolet’s product planners are already preparing for the next generation, which, according to a new report, will arrive in 2029. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority says that the ninth-generation Corvette will be unveiled in 2028, and its first model...
Carscoops
GM And LG Energy Scrap Plan For Fourth Joint Venture Battery Plant, Says Report
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have reportedly scratched plans to build a fourth battery cell manufacturing plant in the United States. In August, the two companies revealed they were considering a site in New Carlisle, Indiana and that some $2.5 billion would be invested into it. Now, two sources who spoke with Reuters state that the plans have been scrapped, although both GM and LG Energy have denied the report.
Carscoops
Can You Guess How Much Power The Ford F-150 Raptor R Delivers On A Dyno?
The spec sheet for the Ford F-150 Raptor R reveals that its 5.2-liter supercharged V8 is good for 700 hp and 650 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. However, how much of this power actually makes it to the ground?. To find out, Late Model Restoration strapped their freshly delivered F-150...
Carscoops
Infiniti Debuts Color-Shifting Black Opal Paint On 2023 Q50 Red Sport 400
Infiniti announced today that American Q50 buyers will be given another very special color choice in 2023. The Black Opal Metallic paint color will be offered exclusively on the Q50 Red Sport 400 trim and will be as rare as the gemstone it’s named after. Although Infiniti doesn’t say...
Carscoops
Porsche Celebrates 30th Anniversary In Thailand With Colorful Display
The largest gathering of Porsche models in South East Asia recently took place in Bangkok, Thailand with the seventh iteration of ‘Das Treffen.’. The event, founded by Sihabutr ‘Tenn’ Xoomsai in 2016, has grown each year since its formation and brings together the car manufacturer’s classic and modern vehicles. The theme for this year’s event was ‘Dreams in Colors’ and paid homage to the array of bright colors that Porsche offers, as well as the many personalities of its models.
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz’s 93,000 German Employees Getting €7,300 Bonus
Mercedes-Benz employees will be celebrating after the car manufacturer announced a record profit-sharing bonus that will be distributed to some 93,000 employees in Germany. Management at Mercedes-Benz, alongside the General Works Council, has agreed to pay all eligible employees a special lump sum bonus of up to €7,300 ($7,952). This payment will be made to around 93,000 employees along with their April 2023 pay.
Carscoops
Jaguar F-Type Gets Amped Up Thanks To Piecha Design
Soon, the Jaguar F-Type will ride off into the sunset but before that happens, Piecha Design has developed a series of eye-catching parts for it. The tuner’s upgrades are available for both F-Type Coupe and F-Type Convertible models and start at the front with the availability of a distinctive splitter that instantly adds to the aggression of the British sports car.
Comments / 0